Musheer Khan 'cried in front' of Virat Kohli: 'Sarfaraz bhai always used to...'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar Virat Kohli's heartfelt gesture melted Punjab Kings youngster Musheer Khan's heart after the IPL 2025 match on Sunday. Kohli scored an unbeaten half-century to power RCB to a crucial win over Punjab in the reverse fixture Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. After the clash, Musheer, younger brother of Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan, met Kohli and asked for his bat. Kohli graciously gifted one of his bats to the PBKS youngster, which made his day. Virat Kohli gifted his bat to PBKS youngster Musheer Khan.(Instagram/@musheerkhan.97)

In a video released by PBKS on their social media, Musheer expressed his feelings and said he started crying when Kohli gave him the bat.

"Maine rona shuru kardiya jaise hi unhone bat diya" (I started crying when he(Kohli) gave me the bat), which clearly conveys his heartfelt appreciation.

The young batter further revealed the conversation he had with Kohli while asking for the bat.

"I told bhaiyya (Virat Kohli), I have scored a lot of runs from your bat. Sarfaraz bhai always used to give me your gifted bats," he added.

Musheer, who grabbed attention with his imperious red-ball form in the domestic season, was bought by PBKS for INR 30 lakh in the mega auction, but he has yet to make his IPL debut.

Virat Kohli powers RCB to clinical win over PBKS

Meanwhile, Kohli continues his fine run in the ongoing season, with a fluent half-century on Sunday as he set the tone for RCB to claim a comprehensive win over Punjab Kings.

Chasing 158 for victory, Bengaluru were propelled by a 103-run second-wicket stand between Kohli, who made an unbeaten 73, and Padikkal to reach their target with seven balls to spare

The former RCB skipper struck his fourth half-century of the season and surpassed Australia's David Warner for the most 50-plus scores in the cash-rich league.

Kohli has now made it past the 50-mark 67 times, including eight centuries.

With the clinical win, RCB have now moved up to the third spot on thepoints table with five victories in eight matches.

Kohli was impressed with his teammates putting up a collective efforts this season to show positive signs in playoffs race.

"It was a very important game for us. When you go from 8 (points) to 10, it makes a massive difference. We have played some amazing cricket away from home. The mindset has to be to get 2 points in every game," said Kohli.