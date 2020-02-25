e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Mushfiqur Rahim becomes Bangladesh’s leading Test run-scorer

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes Bangladesh’s leading Test run-scorer

Mushfiqur achieved the feat on the third day of the ongoing one-off Test against Zimbabwe at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

cricket Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dhaka
File image of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim.
File image of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim. (AP)
         

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has become the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in Test cricket.

Mushfiqur achieved the feat on the third day of the ongoing one-off Test against Zimbabwe at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The 32-year-old registered his third Test double century on Monday and now has scored 4,413 runs in 70 Tests, which include seven hundreds and 21 half centuries.

Tamim has so far scored 4,405 runs in 60 Test matches and is followed by Shakib Al Hasan, who has 3,862 runs to his credit in 56 matches. Habibul Bashar comes fourth in the list with 3026 runs to his name.

“It was a difficult decision to make, of course. Playing only as a batsman is always pressure. But at the same time, I can say that the decision is helping me in my batting which can benefit me more in the future, said Rahim, who struck an unbeaten 203 that powered Bangladesh to a massive total of 560 on Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh batter has also played 216 ODIs and 84 T20Is for Bangladesh in which he has amassed 6,100 and 1,265 runs respectively.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Ahead of Amit Shah meet, Arvind Kejriwal comes up with to-do list for Delhi cops
Ahead of Amit Shah meet, Arvind Kejriwal comes up with to-do list for Delhi cops
LIVE| Melania Trump visits school in Delhi to attend ‘Happiness’ class
LIVE| Melania Trump visits school in Delhi to attend ‘Happiness’ class
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
In plea to SC, Bhim Army chief blames BJP’s Kapil Mishra for Delhi clashes
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
‘Don’t understand what Modi’s agenda is’ : Afridi on Indo-Pak relationship
Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter company over fatal crash
Kobe Bryant’s widow sues helicopter company over fatal crash
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
Luxury ladies: First all-female supercar club in middle east shatters stereotype
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
4 civilians who died during clashes in Delhi had gunshot wounds: Doctor
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
At banquet for Trump, salmon tikka, raan ali-shan, malpua with rabri
trending topics
Jaffarabad CAA ProtestCAA protests in DelhiAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Assam Police RecruitmentDeepika PadukoneShahid KapoorAnti-CAA protestersAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news