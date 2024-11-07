Menu Explore
Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of Bangladesh's ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan

ANI |
Nov 07, 2024 09:09 PM IST

Bangladesh's experienced star Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the remainder of the ODI series against Afghanistan after picking up a finger injury in the series opener.

Sharjah [UAE], : Bangladesh's experienced star Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the remainder of the ODI series against Afghanistan after picking up a finger injury in the series opener.

Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of Bangladesh's ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan
Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out of Bangladesh's ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh fell to a heavy 92-run defeat in the first ODI after failing to chase down Afghanistan's 235. Ahead of the second ODI, team physio Delowar Hossain revealed Mushfiqur fractured his left index finger towards the end of Afghanistan's batting.

"Towards the end of Afghanistan's batting innings, Mushfiqur injured the tip of his left Index finger while keeping wickets," team physio Delowar Hossain said in a Bangladesh Cricket Board statement.

"An X-ray after the match has confirmed a fracture on his left Index near the DIP joint. He is under conservative management and is not available for the second and third ODIs. Further updates on his condition and expected recovery period will be provided in due course," Hossain added.

Notably, Mushfiqur suffered from a fractured thumb which forced him to pull out of a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in March.

With Bangladesh trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, a replacement hasn't been named for the seasoned wicketkeeper. With Litton Das on the sidelines due to fever, Jaker Ali is expected to take the wicketkeeping duties.

Mushfiqur's latest injury has put a doubt on his availability on Bangladesh's upcoming series. After the conclusion of the Afghanistan series, Bangladesh will tour the West Indies for a multi-format series.

The multi-format tour, consisting of two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is later this month. With Mushfiqur retired from the T20I format in 2022, his availability in the Test and ODI series remains uncertain.

After the ongoing series concludes on November 11, Bangladesh will fly to the Caribbean before the first Test kicking off in North Sound on November 22. Bangladesh are yet to name the squads for the multi-format tour.

Before beginning a gruelling tour, Bangladesh will look to level the series in the second ODI, which will be played on Saturday with the Sharjah Cricket Stadium playing host to the enticing match.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
