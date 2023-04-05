Mushfiqur Rahim's century powers Bangladesh on Day 2 vs Ireland

Bangladesh took control against Ireland with a strong performance Wednesday on Day 2 of the one-off cricket test, highlighted by Mushfiqur Rahim's century. Mushfiqur Rahim(Twitter)

The veteran batter hit 126 to lead Bangladesh to 369 all out despite offspinner Andy McBrine's career-best 6-118.

Bangladesh spinners then came into the act on an increasingly deteriorating pitch to reduce the Irish to 27-4 at stumps, leaving them needing 128 runs to force the hosts to bat a second time.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and fellow left-arm spinner Taijul Islam shared four wickets to keep Bangladesh's nose in front.

Peter Moor was on 10 and Harry Tector, the half-centurion of first innings, was on 8.

Shakib earlier missed his sixth century by 13 runs but put Bangladesh in control, alongside Mushfiqur after the early trouble.

After resuming Day 2 at 34-2, Bangladesh lost Mominul Haque in the third over when he was bowled by Mark Adair (2-64) with a delivery that moved slightly.

Shakib and Mushfiqur shared 159 for the fourth wicket, scoring runs at almost five per over, which epitomized Bangladesh's aspiration of playing attacking cricket.

Shakib started with a boundary first ball, driving Adair's half-volley through cover and he didn't look back.

He raised his 31st test half-century off just 45 balls, whipping a turning delivery off legspinner Ben White for four through long-on.

Mushfiqur played with caution in contrast to Shakib's aggressive approach.

McBrine broke the dangerous partnership as Shakib lazily paddled a delivery well outside of off stump after hitting 14 fours for his 87 off 94.

Mushfiqur went into high gear after Shakib's dismissal and Liton Das complemented him well, starting with three straight fours against Curtis Campher.

Mushfiqur completed his 10th test century and third in the last eight innings off 135 balls, with an outside edge against Adair that flew between wicketkeeper and a wide slip.

Ireland's poor ground fielding and lackluster bowling also boosted Bangladesh as the duo kept ticking scoreboard rapidly.

They also missed a run-out chance after Liton and Mushfiqur got involved in a mix-up. But with Liton stranded halfway down the pitch, wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker fumbled comically.

However, it cost them little as Liton one ball later was caught at mid-off for 43, giving White his debut wicket. White ended with 2-71.

Bangladesh then experienced a collapse, losing five wickets for 38 runs.

The rot began with Mushfiqur caught at long-on as he tried to hit a six from a McBrine delivery.

Mushfiqur 126 off 166 including 16 fours and one six.

Mehidy Hasan meanwhile picked up his fourth test half-century amid the regular wickets tumbling. He was the last batter out after hitting 54.

Ireland is playing its first test match since 2019 and has six players on debut in cricket's longest format. The Irish won the toss and elected to bat first on Tuesday.