Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Bihar register five wins in a row, qualifies for knockouts
Bihar registered their fifth win on the trot, defeating Mizoram by six wickets in their final Plate group match to enter the knockout phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Tuesday.
Bihar finished with five wins from as many matches and topped the group with 20 points, followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland (both 18 points).
Asked to bat, Mizoram batsmen never got going and crawled to 83 for eight in 20 overs.
Taruwar Kohli (33, 30 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and Lalhruaizela (21, 36 balls, 2 fours) were the only batsmen to offer resistance as Bihar bowlers kept a tight leash.
Bihar skipper Ashutosh Aman, with his left-arm spin, led the way by picking up four wickets while giving away just 9 runs from his four overs. Leg-spinner Samar Quadri finished with two wickets.
Chasing 84 for victory, Bihar lost their openers early but Babul Kumar (37 not out, 34 balls, 4 fours) saw the team home.
In other matches on Tuesday, Chandigarh defeated Arunachal Pradesh by seven wickets while Nagaland beat Manipur by eight wickets.
Brief scores:
At SSN Engineering College ground: Mizoram 83 for 8 in 20 overs (Taruwar Kohli 33, Ashutosh Aman 4/9) lost to Bihar 84 for 4 in 12.4 overs (Babul Kumar 37 not out) by six wickets. Bihar: 4 points, Mizoram:0.
At IC-Guru Nanak College ground: Arunachal Pradesh 56 for 8 in 20 overs (Bipul Sharma 3/5) lost to Chandigarh 62 for 3 in 7.1 overs (Arslan Khan 37 not out) by seven wickets. Chandigarh: 4 points, Arunachal:0.
At Sri Ramachandra Medical College ground: Sikkim 111 for 5 in 20 overs (Varun Sood 60 not out (50 balls, 5X4, 2X6), R Sanjay Yadav 2/24) lost to Meghalaya 112 for 2 in 17.3 overs (Punit Bisht 41 not out, Rohit Shah 38) by eight wickets. Meghalaya: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.
At TI Cycles Murugappa ground: Manipur 129 for 8 in 20 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 50 not out, Nitesh Sedai 37, Stuart Binny 3/27) lost to Nagaland 131 for 2 in 17.1 overs (Chetan Bist 60, Shrikant Mundhe 35 not out) by eight wickets. Nagaland: 4 points, Manipur: 0.
Shubman Gill: India's batting future is now here
India claim top-spot in WTC standings after historic win at The Gabba
It was about having that character and fighting spirit on the field: Rahane
PM Modi and cricket legends laud India's scintillating win in Australia
Pant has silenced his critics forever, says coach Tarak Sinha
'Never ever underestimate the Indians': Justin Langer after India's series win
India squad for first two England Tests: Kohli, Ishant, Hardik return, Shaw axed
- India vs England: The 18-man strong squad includes most of the faces that were part of India's scintillating series win on Tuesday against Australia in Brisbane.
Shardul has shown good temperament while batting, says mentor Dinesh Lad
Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa in Pakistan T20I series
England test plans not rocket science, says coach Silverwood
Twitterati thank Dravid for grooming youngsters after India's win in Brisbane
WATCH: Rahane presents signed Indian jersey to Lyon after for 100th Test
Paine rubbishes retirement talks, wants to lead Australia despite loss to India
