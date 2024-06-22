 "Must remain true to best playing 11": Sanjay Manjrekar's message to India team | Crickit
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
"Must remain true to best playing 11": Sanjay Manjrekar's message to India team

ANI |
Jun 22, 2024 02:02 PM IST

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that India should strive to find the right balance in playing XI according to the conditions that would help them clinch victory.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that India should strive to find the right balance in playing XI according to the conditions that would help them clinch victory.

During the group stage in the United States, India decided to go for three frontline pacers and two spinners.

But in the Super 8 stage against Afghanistan, Mohammed Siraj was dropped for Kuldeep Yadav to provide the service of an additional spinner. Hardik Pandya featured as the third pacer, while Shivam Dube provided another seamer option.

Manjrekar evaluated India's playing options, which feature a wide variety of players and feels that the team should go for the winning combination according to the surface.

"I think it's always nice to have many options, and that's just, I think is for the foremost for any team management when there are exciting options to choose from. So I don't think that is such an issue, but they must remain true to what would be the best playing 11 to get India to win in certain conditions," Manjrekar said on 'Caught & Bold' on Disney Hotstar.

India enjoyed a flawless run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Featuring in Group A, they defeated Ireland, Pakistan and the co-hosts, the USA, to qualify for the Super 8.

Their final group stage game against Canada was washed away in Florida, and the Rohit-led side finished at the top of the group with seven points.

India played their first Super 8 game against Afghanistan on Thursday by 47 runs. Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat and scored 53 runs in 28 balls at a whopping strike rate of 189.29.

India will look to maintain their unbeaten run as they face Bangladesh on Saturday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

India: Rohit Sharma , Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cricket News / "Must remain true to best playing 11": Sanjay Manjrekar's message to India team

