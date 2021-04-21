'My captaincy is going great': DC's Rishabh Pant says Ricky Ponting's presence has helped him a great deal in IPL 2021

Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) finalists Delhi Capitals are off to an impressive start in IPL 2021. After three wins in four matches, the Rishabh Pant-led side are currently second in the points table. Their latest scalp were the defending champions Mumbai Indians, who suffered a defeat against their old rivals for the first time in six games.

Speaking after the match, Pant said that the presence of Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and other seniors have helped him a great deal when it comes to leading the side. Moreover, his wicketkeeping has gotten better too. "I think, yes, as a wicketkeeper I keep on reading the game and it helps me a lot. With seniors around and Ricky Ponting in our management, I think my captaincy is going great," said Rishabh a virtual press conference.

ALSO READ| 'That was the game-changing moment': Chopra lauds DC's Mishra's spell against MI

While talking about the challenges of travelling during such unprecedented times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Pant added: "I think it's slightly challenging because of Covid. But as a team, we are not focusing on outside things. BCCI has done really well to give us a good bubble and travelling thing. We are focusing more on cricket."

It was a good toss to lose for the Delhi outfit as they managed to restrict MI to just 137/9 in 20 overs. Veteran spinner Amit Mishra returned with excellent figures of 4 for 24 in four overs. Apart from Rohit Sharma, who scored 44, no MI batsmen could really get going. Once again, MI's middle-order consisting of Hardik (0) and Krunal Pandya (1), Ishan Kishan, (26) and Kieron Pollard (2) failed to make any impact.

In response, DC kept losing wickets at regular intervals and only Shikhar Dhawan (45) and Steve Smith (33) managed to register scores in excess of 30. In the end, Lalit Yadav's 22 and Shimron Hetmeyer's crucial 9-ball 14 helped DC over the line with five balls to spare.

DC next face 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 25, while five-time champions Mumbai lock horns with Punjab Kings on March 23.