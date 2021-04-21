IPL 2021: 'That was the game-changing moment': Aakash Chopra lauds DC spinner's Amit Mishra's spell against MI

Veteran spinner Amit Mishra did not have a good start to the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season. In Delhi Capitals' first game against Chennai Super Kings, Mishra went wicketless and conceded 27 runs from three overs. He was dropped for the next two games only to be picked again for the fourth match against Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Tuesday. This time, however, he showed everyone why he is one of the best bowlers IPL's ever had with a match-winning spell.

The leg-spinner returned with figures of 4 for 24 in his four overs to help DC restrict MI to just 137/9 in 20 overs. Speaking to Star Sports after the match, former cricketer Aakash Chopra stated he is a "proven customer" and lauded his excellent show with the ball.

"It was (a wonderful performance). He played the first game, got dropped for the next two and now, he’s got another game. Of course, he is a match-winner. He is a proven customer and has taken the wicket (of Rohit Sharma in the past)," said Chopra.

Mishra leaked 10 runs in his first over but came back strongly to pick important wickets for DC and also put brakes on the run-flow. Cricketer-turned-commentator Chopra said his wicket of Ishan Kishan was the game-changing moment.

"But all of us know that when you get dropped, it brings a lot of pressure along with it. He was struggling to begin with but then he then took the wicket of Rohit Sharma. He played a bad shot. Kieron Pollard couldn’t see the wrong’un. He didn’t spot it and got out. And then, it was Ishan Kishan.

"He was a bit unlucky but sometimes things go your way. So, four wickets – that was the game-changing moment. Because when you restrict the opposition under 140 in a 120-ball game, you know you got them from the scruff of the neck," Chopra added.

Earlier in the day, after opting to bat first, MI failed to put up a big score following a poor show from the middle-order consisting of Krunal and Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Kieron Pollard.

In response, DC kept losing wickets at regular intervals and only Shikhar Dhawan (45) and Steve Smith (33) managed to register scores in excess of 30. In the end, Lalit Yadav's 22 and Shimron Hetmeyer's crucial 9-ball 14 helped DC over the line with five balls to spare.