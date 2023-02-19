'My dream of defending 300 at Gabba...': Lyon's absolute ripper to query on dismissing Pujara for duck in 100th Test

"I wish and pray, you become the first Indian to score a big hundred in your 100th Test." 12 Indian cricketers have played 100 or more Tests for India, but none had managed to reach the three-figure milestone in their 100th appearance in the format. Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar backed Cheteshwar Pujara, the 13th Indian, to script the elusive feat. But Nathan Lyon crashed the party, dismissing Pujara for a seven-ball duck on Day 2 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The Aussie spinner later bowled the reporter witha ripper of a 'Gabba' replay when asked about ending Pujara's dream.

Lyon had dished out his stock ball, the off-break, to breach Pujara's defence. The India batter was late in getting forward as the ball struck his pads first. Australia immediately went for the review after umpire Nitin Menon had denied it. The review went clearly showed it was pads first and then three reds as Pujara walked back for a duck.

The India No.3 hence joined the company of Dilip Vengsarkar, Allan Border, Mark Taylor, Stephen Fleming, Alastair Cook, and Brendon McCullum, all of whom have registered ducks in their 100th Test.

At the end of the proceedings on Day 2, where Lyon picked a sensational five-wicket haul to deny India taking a lead despite a late fightback from Axar Patel, the Aussie admitted that was happy to be a party-spoiler in Pujara's 100th Test, giving an epic 'Gabba' reminder in his response.

"Well, Gabba was my 100th Test. My dream of defending 300 at the Gabba was also shattered," he said with a cheeky smile. "I know it is his 100th Test. Fairytales don't come the way (you) like. But over the years, I have had some unbelievable battles with Pujara. It's been pretty amazing."

Lyon also taled about his five-wicket haul - his second in Delhi after the 2013-14 series - which made him the only ever Australian bowler to reach the milestone of 100 wickets against India and third in the rivalry contest after Ashwin and Anil Kumble.

"Bowling around the wicket in this game, I'm still trying to target off stump. That's my goal. If you understand cricket, you will understand what I am trying to do and trying to get them defending because we know how good the Indian batters are. If I can make them defend, hopefully, I'll create a few chances here and there," he said.

