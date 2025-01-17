Menu Explore
'My friend Arjun Tendulkar and I sat here, watched it live': Prithvi Shaw reveals 'unforgettable' childhood memory

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 17, 2025 09:58 AM IST

Prithvi Shaw reminisced his first memory at Wankhede Stadium as MCA celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) commenced the 50th-anniversary celebrations earlier this week at the Wankhede Stadium, with a grand felicitation ceremony honouring former captains of the Mumbai cricket team. Since then, the preparations are rife for the event at the iconic stadium on January 19, which will see a host of Mumbai's former and current cricketing stars coming together.

Prithvi Shaw (L) with Arjun Tendulkar(Instagram/Arjun Tendulkar)
Prithvi Shaw (L) with Arjun Tendulkar(Instagram/Arjun Tendulkar)

Mumbai's opener Prithvi Shaw, who emerged as a young prodigy and steered India to U19 World Cup title in 2018, also reminisced his memories at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the celebrations. Shaw recollected his first visit to the stadium during the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka, where a MS Dhoni-led team won by six wickets to lift the coveted trophy.

Shaw attended the match with his “friend” Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the legendary Sachin, who was part of the playing XI in the final. Arjun currently plays in domestic cricket for Goa, and represents the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

“My first memory that I remember, and it's for the rest of my life, was when I came here to watch the 2011 World Cup. I was 11 that time; me and Arjun Tendulkar, my friend, we both sat here and watched that game live. I still remember the moment when we lifted that World Cup. What an experience. That was my first time,” Shaw said.

“As kids, we always dreamed about playing in Wankhede Stadium. We are now celebrating 50th anniversary of Mumbai Cricket Association, and I think everyone should come and join the celebrations. It's for all the Mumbai people. Please come on 19th and have a big celebration,” he said further.

Shaw's struggles

The young opener has had a torrid 2024, with the player unable to make a mark in domestic cricket. Shaw's disciplinary issues continued to hamper his place in the Mumbai XI, and he was dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad mid-way through the ongoing season.

Shaw also struggled to perform for the Delhi Capitals, and was eventually released from the franchise. Worse, the opener didn't find a buyer in the IPL Auction conducted in November.

