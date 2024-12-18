“My last day as an Indian cricketer – Ashwin signs off

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin had played a significant role in India’s previous two series wins in Australia, and although his playing only one of the three Tests this time suggested a great career nearing its end, his retirement announcement in the middle of the series came as a surprise on Wednesday. India spinner R Ashwin during a training session at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Ashwin announced his India retirement in Brisbane on Wednesday. (AFP)

The 38-year-old, who did not play in Brisbane where India had just fought to draw amid the many rain interruptions, walked into the media conference with skipper Rohit Sharma. Taking the mike first he announced his farewell to international cricket.

With Rohit seated beside him, Ashwin said: “I really didn’t want to make this about myself. Honestly, it would have been better if Bumrah or Akash Deep was here, but Rohit is unfortunate to have me along his side.

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at international level. I do feel there is a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to probably expose that, showcase that, in club-level cricket – but this will be my last day (as an India player).

“I had a lot of fun, I must say. I created a lot of memories along side Rohit and a lot of my other teammates… We are the last bunch of OGs (older generation), if you can say that, left in the dressing room. I will be marking this date as having played at this level.”

Ashwin had surprisingly struggled in the home series against New Zealand, which India lost 0-3 to suffer their first home defeat in 12 years. India’s perennial match-winner to make that dominant run possible, managed only match figures of 5/161 and 3/110 in the spin-friendly Pune and Mumbai Tests.

In fact, coach Gautam Gambhir calling up Washington Sundar amid his domestic duties and his taking 11 wickets straight up in Pune suggested that the team was also looking at the future.

Ashwin did not touch upon what triggered his abrupt announcement, although Rohit later explained that there had been discussions with the team management after Sundar was picked ahead of the senior spinner in Perth. Ashwin briefly looked back at his glorious career.

“There are a lot of people to thank, but I will be failing in my duties if I didn’t thank BCCI and fellow teammates, several of them. I want to name a few of them – and all the coaches who have been part of the journey – most importantly Rohit, Virat, Ajinkya, Pujara, who have taken those splendid catches to give me those number of wickets I have managed to get over the years.

The game’s all-time great is India’s second most successful Test bowler – he took 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an average of 24 – with only Anil Kumble (619) ahead. He took 156 ODI and 72 T20 scalps.

Thanking the Australian cricket team against whom he has had great contests at home and away, he said: “I wouldn’t be taking any questions. It is a very emotional moment. I don’t think I am in a position to answer any questions in the right way.

“As a cricketer I might stop, but I might go on to be involved with the game because this is the game that has given me everything.”