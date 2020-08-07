‘My opportunity came when Sourav retired’: Yuvraj Singh reveals the one regret of his career

cricket

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:20 IST

Former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh enjoys a large fan-following in India for a reason. During his playing days, Yuvraj Singh was a match-winner. The left-handed batsman came into prominence in his 2nd game for India when he smashed a quickfire 84 against Australia in the 2000 ICC Knockout tournament. It was just the beginning of Yuvraj’s match-winning innings for India.

He played a key role in the 2002 Natwest series final win over England at Lord’s. Yuvraj also played some memorable innings during India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign - the one against England in which he smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes being the most talked about.

Yuvraj also showcased outstanding all-round skills in India’s 2011 ODI World Cup-winning campaign, and he was declared the man of the tournament. With such a remarkable history, does Yuvraj have any regrets on his career?

“Experiences, good or bad, are a part of your learning and growth and I cherish them. Right from my early days to the 2011 World Cup to battling cancer and being back on the field, my career and personal life have seen several milestones and these experiences have made me the person I am today,” Yuvraj told Times Now.

“I am extremely grateful to my family, friends, colleagues and fans who have supported and motivated me every step of the way,” he added.

The left-handed batsman, though, added that he would have liked if he had played more Tests for India. “When I look back I feel that I would have wanted more opportunities to play Test cricket. In those days, it was difficult to get a spot amidst star players like Sachin, Rahul, Virendra, VVS Laxman, Sourav - who started opening,” he said.

“Landing a spot in the middle-order was difficult. Moreover, compared to today’s generation who get to play ten-plus Test matches, we used to get one or two opportunities. My opportunity came when Sourav retired, but unfortunately, I was diagnosed with cancer and my life took a different turn,” Yuvraj added.

“Nevertheless, I am happy with my journey and extremely proud to have played for my country,” he further said.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests for India in which he scored 1,900 runs at ana average of 33.92. He scored 3 centuries and 11 fifties in his career.