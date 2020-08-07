e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘I broke Yuvraj’s back’: Shoaib Akhtar recalls how he used to ‘cross the line’ while showing his affection

‘I broke Yuvraj’s back’: Shoaib Akhtar recalls how he used to ‘cross the line’ while showing his affection

Cricket fans remember the altercations Akhtar had with Harbhajan and Virender Sehwag while even getting Rahul Dravid riled up with his antics.

cricket Updated: Aug 07, 2020 06:50 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Shoaib Akhtar and Yuvraj Singh.
Shoaib Akhtar and Yuvraj Singh.(Getty/Reuters)
         

Shoaib Akhtar has always had a love-hate relationship with Indian cricketers. During his playing days, Akhtar was always at loggerheads with his counterparts. Cricket fans remember the altercations Akhtar had with Harbhajan and Virender Sehwag while even getting Rahul Dravid riled up with his antics. After announcing his retirement, Akhtar worked a lot in India for cricket assignments and developed a friendship with many players.

Akhtar recently remembered incidents where he wrestled with Indian players Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh. Akhtar claimed that while wrestling jokingly he sometimes ended up injuring his counterparts and sometimes his teammates.

READ | ‘They will really challenge this England side’: Michael Vaughan picks the team that could shock Joe Root and Co.

“I don’t wrestle, it’s my way of showing my affection to other people and I basically crossed the line. When I like someone, I throw them.”

“I broke Yuvraj’s back, have previously broken Shahid Afridi’s rib by hugging him, and I made Abdul Razzaq stretch his hamstring a bit too much. So my way of loving people is a bit wild. It was just me being stupid in my younger days but I never realised my own power,” he said on BBC’s Doosra podcast.

Akhtar is known for making controversial statements. Some days ago, Akhtar talked about the time when he was youngster breaking into the Pakistan team and was bowling to Tendulkar for the very first time in his career during the Kolkata Test in 1999.

“I heard Sachin was the god. I said this is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi. He didn’t recognize me, and I didn’t recognize him. He was in his own attitude and I was in my attitude. But I wanted to get him out on the first ball and that happened,” Akhtar told Pakistani news channel ARY News in an interview.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Covid-19: India posts its second million in just 21 days
Donald Trump issues order to ban transactions with TikTok’s Chinese owner
Donald Trump issues order to ban transactions with TikTok’s Chinese owner
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
Has Mandir edged out Mandal agenda?
We’re ready for an influx of students from private to govt schools: Sisodia
We’re ready for an influx of students from private to govt schools: Sisodia
Astute political skills may be key for new J&K L-G Manoj Sinha
Astute political skills may be key for new J&K L-G Manoj Sinha
Rain brings Mumbai to halt
Rain brings Mumbai to halt
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘I broke Yuvraj’s back’: Akhtar recalls wrestling incidents with cricketers
‘I broke Yuvraj’s back’: Akhtar recalls wrestling incidents with cricketers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In