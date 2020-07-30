‘They will really challenge this England side’: Michael Vaughan picks the team that could shock Joe Root and Co.

cricket

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:09 IST

England managed to crawl from behind and beat West Indies in the three-match Test series. The home side was shocked by the visiting West Indies team in the first Test and things looked downwards for England. But they managed to make a roaring comeback in the remaining matches. Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes inspired England in the second and third Tests respectively to snatch the series away from the Windies.

In the last Test match, England were thoroughly dominant as they thrashed the visiting side by 269 runs. It was the first cricket series to be played after the Covid-19 lockdown and England managed to come out of that unscathed.

Now they are going to face Pakistan in an upcoming Test series and former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes the visitors will be a tough nut to crack for the home side. Vaughan said that Pakistan could shock England if they play the way they did against West Indies in the first Test.

“From an England perspective, it is a good step up. I am not disregarding the West Indies at all, but Pakistan is a better Test match team than the West Indies,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz in a video uploaded on their YouTube channel.

“So I am really looking forward to that series. It should be a ripper. Pakistan could come here and shock the England team if the English side play like they did in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton.”

“Babar Azam and Azhar (Ali) are two right-hand batsmen of high quality, who know how to play in England conditions. If Pakistan bats first and I am sure that is their plan and get scores on the board, they will really challenge this England side,” Vaughan said.

England will play Pakistan in the first Test of the three-match series in Manchester on August 5. The next two Tests will be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.