'My prayers are with you': Sachin Tendulkar's note for Rishabh Pant after India star's horrific road accident

India cricket great Sachin Tendulkar on Friday shared his best wishes for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant after the latter met with a car crash in the early hours of the day. Pant is currently undergoing treatment in Dehradun's Max Hospital. Pant is reportedly out of any danger and is being examined by the doctors.

Tendulkar is among many from the cricket fraternity who have wished the 25-year-old after the accident. “Wishing you a very speedy recovery @RishabhPant17. My prayers are with you,” he said in his tweet. Earlier, former India captain Virat Kohli, under whom Pant had made his international debut in August 2018, had also taken to his Twitter to send him his best wishes. “Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery,” Kohli wrote.

Wishing you a very speedy recovery @RishabhPant17. My prayers are with you. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2022

Pant was severely injured during the accident, sustaining a couple of lacerations on his forehead, suffering a ligament tear near the knee and from abrasions on his back. "Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital Dehradun had said in a statement.

Pant, alone in his car, was driving to Uttarakhand to pay his family a surprise visit when he dozed off while on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. His car collided into a divider at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. The police later informed the media that Pant's car caught fire but the Indian cricketer managed to escape the vehicle after breaking its windscreen. Pant was rushed to Roorkee's Civil Hospital before being taken to Max, Dehradun, which was about 30 minutes away from there.

"The incident took place between 5:30 and 6 AM. Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident in which he sustained some injuries. He was taken to Saksham Hospital where a team of doctors looked after him. He was then referred to Dehradun's Max Hospital for better treatment," a statement from the police read.

