‘My son tells me when Virat comes out to bat, just wake me up’: Michael Vaughan reveals Kohli’s ‘powerful’ impact on youngsters

Virat Kohli is one of the most well-known cricketers of his generation. He is loved not just by his countrymen but people all around the world. The fans of cricket just cannot get enough of the Indian skipper. He mesmerizes with his shot-making while astounding critics with his consistency with the bat. And his record speaks for itself. He is set to break a plethora of records by the time his international career comes to an end. He already has almost 12,000 runs in ODI cricket with 43 centuries to his name.

Kohli has taken Indian cricket to new heights while kids all around the world idolise him. Former England captain Michael Vaughan talked about the influence Kohli has on youngsters. He revealed that his son is a big fan of Kohli and asks Vaughan to wake him up when Virat comes out to bat.

“My little boy is a little player and all he does is, always says to me, when Virat comes out to bat, just wake me up. As soon as Virat goes out getting caught at midwicket, he goes back inside to do something else. He’s that powerful with the kids. When you see shots like that fly off the middle of the bat without any real effort or doesn’t seem like any much effort going into the stroke - it’s just flying into the stands. He’s a special player, he’s an absolute genius,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Kohli played a scintillating 89-run innings against Australia in the 2nd ODI during his team’s 390-run chase in Sydney on Sunday. But a sensational catch from Moises Henriquez at short-midwicket ended Kohli’s stay and he failed to get his first century of the year. Kohli has scored four fifties in 8 ODIs in 2020 - but has not been able to convert it into a hundred.

During a discussion on Kohli’s missed hundreds, Vaughan said that there is no reason for the Indian fans or anyone to worry about that. Vaughan said that Kohli is still in supreme form - and once he gets a hundred, he will go on to get 3-4 more.

“The one thing I don’t worry about with Virat Kohli is his batting. There is no concern about his batting whatsoever. He is a wonderful player, he’s the best of the era across the formats, there is no doubts about that,” Vaughan said.

“I worry about those three Tests that India have without him. I don’t see India being able to win those Tests without the Virat Kohli factor. He is that important for that Test team. His 100s will come. Once he gets one, probably he would get 3-or-4 together, he’s that good,” he added.