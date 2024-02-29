Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Four. Netherlands at 91/1 after 9.2 overs
- 30 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Nicol Loftie-Eaton bowling . Netherlands at 91/1 after 9.2 overs
- 32 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 87/1 after 9 overs
- 33 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Six on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 85/1 after 8.5 overs
- 33 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 79/1 after 8.4 overs
- 34 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Six on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 75/1 after 8.3 overs
- 34 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 69/1 after 8.2 overs
- 36 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 64/1 after 8 overs
- 36 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 64/1 after 7.6 overs
- 37 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Six on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 59/1 after 7.3 overs
- 39 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 52/1 after 7 overs
- 42 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 47/1 after 6 overs
- 43 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 46/1 after 6 overs
- 43 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Ben Shikongo bowling . Netherlands at 45/1 after 5.4 overs
- 44 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Ben Shikongo bowling . Netherlands at 41/1 after 5.3 overs
- 48 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 36/1 after 5 overs
- 49 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Six on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 33/1 after 4.3 overs
- 49 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 27/1 after 4.2 overs
- 51 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 23/1 after 4.1 overs
- 52 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 19/1 after 4 overs
- 56 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 15/1 after 3 overs
- 57 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Max O'Dowd is out and Netherlands at 15/1 after 2.5 overs
- 35 SecNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Max O'Dowd smashed a Four on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . Netherlands at 15/0 after 2.3 overs
- 2 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 10/0 after 2 overs
- 6 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 7/0 after 1 overs
- 8 MinNamibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Six on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . Netherlands at 6/0 after 0.2 overs
- 6 MinWelcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024. Match will start on 29 Feb 2024 at 11:15 AM
Venue : Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Namibia squad -
Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Shaun Fouche, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Olivier Elenbaas, Roelof van der Merwe, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Kyle Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 87/1 after 9 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
Netherlands
Michael Levitt 44 (29)
Sybrand Engelbrecht 35 (19)
Namibia
Jan Frylinck 0/28 (2)
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Six on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 85/1 after 8.5 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! That is a powerful slog. It is in the air and over the boundary at mid wicket.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 79/1 after 8.4 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! That is a great shot. Short in length, the batter cuts it through point and finds the boundary.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Six on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 75/1 after 8.3 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! That is a lovely shot. The batter has just lofted this with fine timing and cleared the ropes too.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 69/1 after 8.2 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! That is a great shot. Short in length, the batter cuts it through covers and finds the boundary.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 64/1 after 8 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
Netherlands
Michael Levitt 22 (24)
Sybrand Engelbrecht 34 (18)
Namibia
Bernard Scholtz 0/29 (2)
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 64/1 after 7.6 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Six on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 59/1 after 7.3 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! That is pulled powerfully into the stands.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 52/1 after 7 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
Netherlands
Michael Levitt 17 (21)
Sybrand Engelbrecht 27 (15)
Namibia
Jan Frylinck 0/5 (1)
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 47/1 after 6 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
Netherlands
Michael Levitt 14 (18)
Sybrand Engelbrecht 25 (12)
Namibia
Ben Shikongo 0/18 (3)
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 46/1 after 6 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
Netherlands
Michael Levitt 13 (18)
Sybrand Engelbrecht 25 (12)
Namibia
Ben Shikongo 0/17 (3)
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Ben Shikongo bowling . Netherlands at 45/1 after 5.4 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! That is a boundary. The batter flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Ben Shikongo bowling . Netherlands at 41/1 after 5.3 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! Deft placement. The batter just uses the pace of the bowler and guides this through third man.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 36/1 after 5 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
Netherlands
Sybrand Engelbrecht 16 (9)
Michael Levitt 12 (15)
Namibia
Bernard Scholtz 0/17 (1)
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Six on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 33/1 after 4.3 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! Up, up and away! The batter has lofted this clean as a whistle and it has cleared the boundary.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 27/1 after 4.2 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 23/1 after 4.1 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 19/1 after 4 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
Netherlands
Sybrand Engelbrecht 2 (5)
Michael Levitt 11 (13)
Namibia
Ben Shikongo 0/7 (2)
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 15/1 after 3 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
Netherlands
Sybrand Engelbrecht 0 (1)
Michael Levitt 9 (11)
Namibia
Ruben Trumpelmann 1/11 (2)
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Max O'Dowd is out and Netherlands at 15/1 after 2.5 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: OUT! c Michael Van Lingen b Ruben Trumpelmann.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Max O'Dowd smashed a Four on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . Netherlands at 15/0 after 2.3 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 10/0 after 2 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
Netherlands
Michael Levitt 9 (10)
Max O'Dowd 1 (2)
Namibia
Ben Shikongo 0/3 (1)
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 7/0 after 1 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
Netherlands
Max O'Dowd 0 (1)
Michael Levitt 7 (5)
Namibia
Ruben Trumpelmann 0/7 (1)
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Six on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . Netherlands at 6/0 after 0.2 overs
Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! That is nicely driven through the covers, over the infield and beyond the ropes.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024
Namibia vs Netherlands Match Details
