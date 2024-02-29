Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Four. Netherlands at 91/1 after 9.2 overs

Live

Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht hit a Four on Nicol Loftie-Eaton bowling.Netherlands at 91/1 after 9.2 overs

Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score, Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024

Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024. Match will start on 29 Feb 2024 at 11:15 AM

Venue : Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur



Namibia squad -

Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Shaun Fouche, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni

Netherlands squad -

Max O'Dowd, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Olivier Elenbaas, Roelof van der Merwe, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Kyle Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma