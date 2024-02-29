Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi180C
Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / cricket / Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Four. Netherlands at 91/1 after 9.2 overs
    Live

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Four. Netherlands at 91/1 after 9.2 overs

    Feb 29, 2024 11:54 AM IST
    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht hit a Four on Nicol Loftie-Eaton bowling.Netherlands at 91/1 after 9.2 overs
    Key Events
    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score, Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024
    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score, Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024. Match will start on 29 Feb 2024 at 11:15 AM
    Venue : Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

    Namibia squad -
    Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Shaun Fouche, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni
    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Olivier Elenbaas, Roelof van der Merwe, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Daniel Doram, Kyle Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma

    LIVEMatch 3Kirtipur
    NEDNEDNetherlands
    NAMNAMNamibia
    NED elected to bat
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 29, 2024 11:54 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Nicol Loftie-Eaton bowling . Netherlands at 91/1 after 9.2 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! That is pulled through the on side. The ball races to the fence in no time.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:52 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 87/1 after 9 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Michael Levitt 44 (29)
    Sybrand Engelbrecht 35 (19)
    Namibia
    Jan Frylinck 0/28 (2)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:51 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Six on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 85/1 after 8.5 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! That is a powerful slog. It is in the air and over the boundary at mid wicket.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:51 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 79/1 after 8.4 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! That is a great shot. Short in length, the batter cuts it through point and finds the boundary.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:50 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Six on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 75/1 after 8.3 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! That is a lovely shot. The batter has just lofted this with fine timing and cleared the ropes too.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:50 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Jan Frylinck bowling . Netherlands at 69/1 after 8.2 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! That is a great shot. Short in length, the batter cuts it through covers and finds the boundary.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:48 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 64/1 after 8 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Michael Levitt 22 (24)
    Sybrand Engelbrecht 34 (18)
    Namibia
    Bernard Scholtz 0/29 (2)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:48 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Four on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 64/1 after 7.6 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:47 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Six on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 59/1 after 7.3 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! That is pulled powerfully into the stands.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:45 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 52/1 after 7 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Michael Levitt 17 (21)
    Sybrand Engelbrecht 27 (15)
    Namibia
    Jan Frylinck 0/5 (1)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:42 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 47/1 after 6 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Michael Levitt 14 (18)
    Sybrand Engelbrecht 25 (12)
    Namibia
    Ben Shikongo 0/18 (3)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:41 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 46/1 after 6 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Michael Levitt 13 (18)
    Sybrand Engelbrecht 25 (12)
    Namibia
    Ben Shikongo 0/17 (3)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:41 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Ben Shikongo bowling . Netherlands at 45/1 after 5.4 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! That is a boundary. The batter flicks this with great timing and finds the fence.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:40 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Ben Shikongo bowling . Netherlands at 41/1 after 5.3 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! Deft placement. The batter just uses the pace of the bowler and guides this through third man.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:36 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 36/1 after 5 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Sybrand Engelbrecht 16 (9)
    Michael Levitt 12 (15)
    Namibia
    Bernard Scholtz 0/17 (1)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Six on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 33/1 after 4.3 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! Up, up and away! The batter has lofted this clean as a whistle and it has cleared the boundary.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 27/1 after 4.2 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! The batter lofts this over the infield and bags himself a boundary.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:33 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Sybrand Engelbrecht smashed a Four on Bernard Scholtz bowling . Netherlands at 23/1 after 4.1 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 19/1 after 4 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Sybrand Engelbrecht 2 (5)
    Michael Levitt 11 (13)
    Namibia
    Ben Shikongo 0/7 (2)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 15/1 after 3 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Sybrand Engelbrecht 0 (1)
    Michael Levitt 9 (11)
    Namibia
    Ruben Trumpelmann 1/11 (2)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:27 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Max O'Dowd is out and Netherlands at 15/1 after 2.5 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: OUT! c Michael Van Lingen b Ruben Trumpelmann.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:24 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Max O'Dowd smashed a Four on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . Netherlands at 15/0 after 2.3 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

    Feb 29, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 10/0 after 2 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Michael Levitt 9 (10)
    Max O'Dowd 1 (2)
    Namibia
    Ben Shikongo 0/3 (1)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:18 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands at 7/0 after 1 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score:
    Netherlands
    Max O'Dowd 0 (1)
    Michael Levitt 7 (5)
    Namibia
    Ruben Trumpelmann 0/7 (1)

    Feb 29, 2024 11:16 AM IST

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Michael Levitt smashed a Six on Ruben Trumpelmann bowling . Netherlands at 6/0 after 0.2 overs

    Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score: Six! That is nicely driven through the covers, over the infield and beyond the ropes.

    Feb 29, 2024 10:18 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024

    Namibia vs Netherlands Match Details
    Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024 between Namibia and Netherlands to be held at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur at 11:15 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Feb 29, 2024 10:18 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024

    Namibia vs Netherlands Match Details
    Match 3 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024 between Namibia and Netherlands to be held at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur at 11:15 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes