close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Nasser Hussain drops 'Warne' example in straightforward review of England's 'inexperienced' spin attack for 1st Test

Nasser Hussain drops 'Warne' example in straightforward review of England's 'inexperienced' spin attack for 1st Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 25, 2024 08:16 AM IST

England announced their playing XI for the opening Test against India on the eve of the match on Wednesday.

Team India returns to action in Tests with a blockbuster five-match series against England, which starts January 25 in Hyderabad. With conditions likely to be spin-friendly, the series will pose a tough test for the visiting batters – as well as an inexperienced spinner lineup – as they take the field in the opening Test on Thursday. England have picked three spinners in their XI in Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, and Jack Leach, for the first match in Hyderabad; from the trio, only Leach has previously played in India.

Former cricketer Nasser Hussain during the 2023 World Cup(REUTERS)
Former cricketer Nasser Hussain during the 2023 World Cup(REUTERS)

While Ahmed has only one Test appearance to his name (last year in Pakistan), Hartley is yet to make his red ball debut for England. In addition, star batter Joe Root can also roll his arm over when required. However, former England captain and broadcaster Nasser Hussain wasn't particularly convinced with the spin options at England's disposal, stating that it was the inexperience that led to the side picking four spinners in their XI.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read 'If Virat talks about…': AB de Villiers issues 'friendship too important' remark after Kohli's brief exit

“You look at other countries that try to hit India with spin historically. Shane Warne didn’t get that many wickets and that much success in India, be it against the Fab Five or a different Indian batting lineup," Hussain told Sky Sports.

"I would like a more balanced bowling attack, but I guess with Rehan Ahmed's second Test match… (he has) hardly debuted. Leach is not bowling for a long time, they just feel they need three because looking at that surface… it’s going to turn.

“Inexperience has led to the four spinners option as well. You’ve got Leach, who hasn’t bowled since June-July. You’ve got the two inexperienced lads in Hartley and Rehan Ahmed, and you’ve got Joe Root. You think if it would’ve been Swann or Panesar as an example, you could’ve gone with a more balanced side.”

James Anderson didn't find a place in the English XI for the contest starting on Thursday, with England naming Mark Wood as the sole fast bowler in their side.

“One seamer, if you lose the toss, say tomorrow, and it’s not doing that much, and you’re starting with spin, you’re leaving out one of our greatest ever cricketers in Jimmy Anderson, arguably, our greatest ever bowlers in my eyes who has a pretty good record in this subcontinent,” added Hussain.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On