Nasser Hussain drops 'Warne' example in straightforward review of England's 'inexperienced' spin attack for 1st Test

Team India returns to action in Tests with a blockbuster five-match series against England, which starts January 25 in Hyderabad. With conditions likely to be spin-friendly, the series will pose a tough test for the visiting batters – as well as an inexperienced spinner lineup – as they take the field in the opening Test on Thursday. England have picked three spinners in their XI in Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, and Jack Leach, for the first match in Hyderabad; from the trio, only Leach has previously played in India. Former cricketer Nasser Hussain during the 2023 World Cup(REUTERS)

While Ahmed has only one Test appearance to his name (last year in Pakistan), Hartley is yet to make his red ball debut for England. In addition, star batter Joe Root can also roll his arm over when required. However, former England captain and broadcaster Nasser Hussain wasn't particularly convinced with the spin options at England's disposal, stating that it was the inexperience that led to the side picking four spinners in their XI.

“You look at other countries that try to hit India with spin historically. Shane Warne didn’t get that many wickets and that much success in India, be it against the Fab Five or a different Indian batting lineup," Hussain told Sky Sports.

"I would like a more balanced bowling attack, but I guess with Rehan Ahmed's second Test match… (he has) hardly debuted. Leach is not bowling for a long time, they just feel they need three because looking at that surface… it’s going to turn.

“Inexperience has led to the four spinners option as well. You’ve got Leach, who hasn’t bowled since June-July. You’ve got the two inexperienced lads in Hartley and Rehan Ahmed, and you’ve got Joe Root. You think if it would’ve been Swann or Panesar as an example, you could’ve gone with a more balanced side.”

James Anderson didn't find a place in the English XI for the contest starting on Thursday, with England naming Mark Wood as the sole fast bowler in their side.

“One seamer, if you lose the toss, say tomorrow, and it’s not doing that much, and you’re starting with spin, you’re leaving out one of our greatest ever cricketers in Jimmy Anderson, arguably, our greatest ever bowlers in my eyes who has a pretty good record in this subcontinent,” added Hussain.