Nasser Hussain pessimistic about Jofra Archer's return vs India: ‘I don’t know if it's a gamble worth taking'

Right on the heels of their historic opening Test victory over India at Headingley, the England Test team has received yet another big boost. They welcome back one of the best bowlers in the world to their Test squad, with Jofra Archer included in the squad for the second Test match at Edgbaston. Jofra Archer last played a Test match for England in 2021.(REUTERS)

Archer marks his return after 4 years away from Test cricket, having last played in 2021 after an explosive breakthrough that lasted only a couple of years. While there is big cause for optimism in Archer’s return, he does come back from a string of different injuries with only one first class game under his belt, having played for Sussex against Durham last week.

According to former England captain Nasser Hussain, Archer’s return is something England will need to be very careful with, and suggested that the express fast bowler should not be rushed back to the team in Birmingham, and rather made to wait until the third Test match at Lord’s.

“Firstly you have to say it’s good news for Archer and England in that Jof must have been through so much with those [elbow and back injuries], the rehab, the pain, the mental torment of continually getting injured and making comebacks, so it’s great to see him back in the squad, he hasn’t played a Test match for four years,” said Hussain on Sky Cricket. “Fundamentally if you’re an England fan you should be pleased to see Jofra Archer back in a red ball squad.”

Hussain not certain about tactical perspective: ‘Who do you leave out?’

However, Hussain raised a couple of questions: whether Archer was ready for red-ball cricket after a solitary First Class match this summer, in which he took a sole wicket, as well as who England were prepared to leave out from their pace attack.

“I think it’s too much of a risk this week but it may have gone so well — I don’t know Jofra Archer’s body — it may have gone so well that they say ‘we’ll play you this week’. Then the problem is who do you leave out?” wondered Hussain. On the chopping block may be Chris Woakes, but a pace trio of Archer, Brydon Carse, and Josh Tongue might prove to be a touch one-note.

However, Hussain did believe this is the right time to reintroduce Archer, with his assets in as closely-fought a series as this as shaping up to be potentially game-changing. With the Ashes in Australia on the horizon as well, Hussain sees this as a worthwhile punt.

“I do think it is a gamble worth taking, I just don’t know if it’s worth taking this week. I would do it a week after at Lord’s. He’s only just made his first-class comeback for Sussex for four years this week where he bowled 18 overs. When Archer’s fully fit he is one of the best in the world. He is absolutely box office, he has that raw pace. But unfortunately for him he hasn’t been fully fit for a very long time. So it is a gamble,” explained the pundit.

Ultimately, Hussain’s argument was that just a little extra preparation might be a good compromise, just to stay on the safe side for a bowler who has had a torrid time with recurring injuries. “What is the hurry when we’ve waited so long? Why not wait another week just to make sure?” concluded Hussain.

The second Test of the newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy begins on July 2.