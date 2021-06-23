'More like 2014': Nasser Hussain, Sunil Gavaskar react after Virat Kohli falls to Kyle Jamieson again in WTC final

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and former England skipper Nasser Hussain reacted after Virat Kohli was once against dismissed by Kyle Jamieson early on the reserve day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

With all three results still possible in the match, India’s Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara walked out to bat on Wednesday trying to negotiate the first hour and then go for quick runs to try and force a result within the 98 overs possible in the day. But India’s hopes were dashed early as Kyle Jamieson got into the act and dismissed India captain Kohli in the sixth over of the day.

Jamieson got one slightly move away from length and Kohli, who was batting outside the crease, perhaps wary of the in-coming delivery, went on to follow it with his hands going away from the body without any foot movement. As a result, he got an outside edge and Watling, playing in his last Test, did the rest.

Reacting to Kohli’s early dismissal for 13, Hussain said the shot brought back memories of India’s 2014 tour to England.

“Little bit more like 2014 and not the one of 2018. That was the sort of line that James Anderson troubled him with in 2014. He left those last time around when he played in England,” Hussain said on commentary.

The 2014 tour to England continues to be a blot mark in Kohli’s otherwise illustrious Test career. In that tour, Kohli registered scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0, 7, 6 and 20 in five Tests, averaging 13.50 in his 10 innings. He, however, had turned it out in 2018, where he hit two centuries and didn’t get out even once to Anderson, who was his main tormentor four years ago.

Legendary India cricketer, Gavaskar, on the other hand, attributed Kohli’s dismissal to the lack of foot movement.

“His backfoot didn’t move and he committed himself to the shot,” Gavaskar said.

Kohli was dismissed by Jamieson in the first too when the tall right-armer got one to sharply jag back in to the right-hander and hit Kohli’s pads right in front of the stumps.