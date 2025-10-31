Nasser Hussain's 7-year-old prophecy comes true as Jemimah Rodrigues emerges as ‘star’ on the biggest stage vs Australia

Jemimah Rodrigues has played a knock for the ages, which has drawn her praises from all corners of the cricketing world. She stood tall against the fierce Aussie side in the high-stakes Women's ODI World Cup semifinal. The 25-year-old produced a breathtaking 127* in a 339-run chase, guiding India to victory at her home ground, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It was a night to remember as India created history, eliminating Australia from the tournament in dramatic fashion. Jemimah Rodrigues stood tall against Australia in Women's World Cup semifinal.(PTI)

The young batter silenced her critics with a breathtaking performance on the grandest stage, finally securing the place she had been striving for over the past few years after enduring a period of uncertainty and challenges. She made her international debut in 2018, but it took her time to finally achieve the potential which many predicted for her.

During her early days with the Indian team, former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was in India at the time in 2018, gave Jemimah a few throwdowns in the nets. Impressed by her talent, he later took to X, predicting a bright future for the young batter.

"Remember the name... Jemimah Rodrigues.. did some throw downs with her today .. she’s going to be a star for India," he tweeted.

His post resurfaced on social media after Jemimah helped India script history against Australia on Thursday night.

“I didn't play for my 100…”: Jemimah Rodrigues

The 25-year-old was all focused on taking India over the line as she didn't even raise her bat after reaching the century, but was in tears when India knocked out Australia.

Rodrigues said she had only one thought in mind when she went out to bat.

"All I would say was I didn't play for my 100. I didn't play to prove a point at number three," she said. "I just played to make sure India win. I wanted to see India win at the end and that was my only motivation."

Both India and South Africa will be vying for their first Women's World Cup title in Sunday's final, as no team outside Australia, England or New Zealand have ever won the tournament since the inaugural edition in 1973.