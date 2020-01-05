e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cricket / Nathan Lyon goes past Ian Botham with first five-for in Sydney

Nathan Lyon goes past Ian Botham with first five-for in Sydney

Australia vs New Zealand: Lyon dismissed Tom Blundell (49), Jeet Raval (31), William Somerville (0), Neil Wagner (0) and Matt Henry (3) on day three to complete his first five-wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2020 12:58 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Sydney
Australia's Nathan Lyon leaves the field after taking 5 wickets on day three of the third cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon leaves the field after taking 5 wickets on day three of the third cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)(AP)
         

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Sunday surpassed England’s legendary all-rounder Ian Botham in the list for leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.

He achieved the feat on day three of the ongoing third Test between Australia and New Zealand.

The spinner now has 385 wickets in Tests, while Botham had 383 wickets. Lyon has now moved to the 17th spot in the list, lead by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan with 800 wickets.

Lyon dismissed Tom Blundell (49), Jeet Raval (31), William Somerville (0), Neil Wagner (0) and Matt Henry (3) on day three to complete his first five-wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Now, Lyon has taken a five-wicket haul against all Test-playing nations except Ireland and Afghanistan - he’s yet to play against them.

He has taken seven five-wicket hauls against India, three against Bangladesh and one each against New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies

This is the Australian off spinner’s 17th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game.

Lyon’s efforts helped Australia to bundle out New Zealand for 251 runs in the first innings and this gave the hosts a lead of 203 runs.

Apart from Lyon, Pat Cummins scalped three wickets for Australia.

In the first innings, Australia had scored 454 runs with the help of Marnus Labuschagne’s maiden double ton.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray is Maharashtra tourism minister. His first comments
Aaditya Thackeray is Maharashtra tourism minister. His first comments
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
Rain could play spoilsport in IND-SL T20I at Guwahati
Rain could play spoilsport in IND-SL T20I at Guwahati
New battery tech makes smartphones with five days of back up possible
New battery tech makes smartphones with five days of back up possible
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
What tidy and messy desks say about you, writes Karan Thapar
What tidy and messy desks say about you, writes Karan Thapar
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news