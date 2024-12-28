Nathan Lyon is a 'taklu': Former Australia cricketer makes shocking remarks on air; Adam Gilchrist can't believe it

Former Australian cricketers Kerry O'Keefe and Adam Gilchrist had a hilarious conversation while commentating during Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test, which grabbed the attention of Indian fans on social media. The two former Aussie stars were on-air when Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar were in the middle tackling the spin web of Nathan Lyon. Gilchrist heard 'ball eagle' on the stump mic and told his fellow commentator O'Keefe,"Sure, it's Nathan Lyon, they're referring to and not you Kerry O'Keefe." The comment by O'Keefe shared an incident from the past involving Indian fans. Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of India's Washington Sundar on day three of the fourth Test against Australia.(AFP)

O'Keefe revealed that he was once called ‘Taklu’ by Indian fans on social media, a Hindi word for bald man, and he chose the same for Lyon.

"In Hindi, it's Taklu, because I posted my joke from a cricket show, and the Indians on Twitter responded with 'Who is the taklu?' on the end, and I thought a picture of this shocking word about me. I looked it up in Hindi, 'It's a bald man'. So Nathan Lyon is a taklu," O'Keefe said.

Gilchrist can't believe it as the O'Keefe's 'taklu reference left him in splits on-air.

The Indian fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, went bersek after O'Keefe called Lyon a taklu on-air.

A fan wrote, “Hope this doesn't reach him.”

Lyon claimed the crucial wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. The Aussie off-star has picked just five scalps in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with no assistance from the surface for the surface so far.

Nitish Kumar Reddy leads India's fightback with maiden ton

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy took his game to the next level on Saturday and hit his maiden Test century to lead India's fightback when things were not going their way. It was an innings memorable for resolute defence, mixed with classical strokeplay.

Reddy remained unbeaten on 105 and took India to 358 for nine, still 116 runs short of Australia's first innings score of 474 as rain brought an early end to the third day's play.

Reddy's combative spirit and the invaluable 127-run stand he shared with Washington Sundar (50 off 162 balls) proved to be the turning point for the hosts.