Nathan Lyon lets it rip in interview with broadcasters after being dropped from Australia XI in 2nd Ashes Test: ‘Filthy’

Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon made no attempt to disguise his frustration after being left out of Australia’s XI for the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, marking the first time in almost 14 years that he has been dropped for a home Test. Nathan Lyon gives an interview to Channel 7

In a selection call that raised eyebrows across the cricketing world, Australia opted for an all-pace attack on a seam-friendly Brisbane surface, bringing in Michael Neser and leaving out Lyon, who has been a fixture in the Test side since his debut at the same venue in 2011.

Speaking during a broadcast appearance on Day 1, a visibly irritated Lyon said he only learned of his omission shortly before the toss.

“I found out as I came to the ground… about 12.30,” he told 7Cricket. “Absolutely filthy, but yeah, can’t do anything about it.”

When asked about his conversation with former captain and current chief selector George Bailey, Lyon said it was “short”.

The 36-year-old said he had not yet sat down with head coach Andrew McDonald or selection chief George Bailey, despite Bailey publicly suggesting that recent pitches and match tempos had reduced Lyon’s impact in pace-dominated conditions.

“To be honest, I haven’t really sat down with Ronnie or George yet,” Lyon said. “I’m letting things settle down in my own head.”

Although clearly unhappy, Lyon stressed that he would do everything possible to support the team.

“Just hope I can play my role in making sure I can get the guys ready and do whatever I can to make sure we get the right result here,” he added.

Lyon’s omission ends a remarkable run: he had been selected for every home Test since his debut summer, becoming one of Australia’s most durable and reliable red-ball performers. His absence in Brisbane was felt most keenly as England’s Joe Root carved out his maiden Test century on Australian soil, steering the visitors past 300 in their first innings.