Navdeep Saini reveals ‘extremely essential’ quality that Virat Kohli appreciates

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 13:06 IST

Virat Kohli took over the reins from MS Dhoni in 2017. He was first handed the Test captaincy in Australia after Dhoni decided to retire from the format after the series in 2014-15. Virat was made the captain of the limited-overs side after Dhoni decided to step down from that role. Under Kohli’s leadership, Team India have transformed into world-beaters and have continuously beaten the top side in the game.

The team management with Kohli as skipper has continuously placed importance on improving the fitness standards of the team. It has reaped rich benefits also as the players have continued to perform better with bat and bowl while becoming an elite fielding side.

Another transformation seen during Kohli’s captaincy has been the dominance of Indian fast bowlers in different conditions. The pace department of India has become a lethal outfit with opposition players regularly calling them one of the best in the world.

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini recently talked about how Virat Kohli deals with his bowlers while also revealing some of the things that he likes his pacers to have.

“Virat bhaiya hamesha sunnte hain (Virat Kohli always listens). First, he expects the bowler to bowl according to the team plan. But if it doesn’t work, he comes to his rescue and asks for the bowler’s opinions. He always appreciates opinionated-bowlers and that is also extremely essential. It tells that he, or she, is a thinking cricketer and knows what he is doing, or wants to do next. So, Kohli will first hear your plan and then advise only if it needs a bit of tweaking. He will always say “aisa kar sakte hain” (you can do this) but want a good response from his bowler as well. Not just nodding to everything,” Saini told timesnownews.com in an interview.

Saini will also play under Kohli in the upcoming 13th season of the Indian Premier League. The IPL is scheduled to be held in UAE and starts in mid-September and Saini will turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise.