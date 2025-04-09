Navjot Sidhu takes jibe at Ambati Rayudu on and off the field for his bizarre commentary: ‘Dhoni cricket khelne aye...’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, at 43, continues to draw the attention of fans and commentators in the ongoing season of IPL 2025 with his presence on the field. The legendary wicketkeeper batter, who is playing this season as an uncapped player for CSK, has failed to inspire his team in the last few matches, as the five-time champions are on a four-match streak. Dhoni, who is at the fag end of his career, has scored 103 runs in five matches so far this season, but it is evident that his match-finishing ability has dropped down. Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote a post on X where he took a jibe at Ambati Rayudu for his commentary on MS Dhoni.(PTI and X Image)

The legendary CSK batter came out to bat on Tuesday when his team were 151/5 in 15.5 overs in a 220-run chase against Punjab Kings. With 69 runs needed off 25 balls, the pressure was on Dhoni to get the job done, and he did display some fightback in his 27-run knock but failed to take his team over the line.

However, when he arrived in the middle, the crowd erupted with loud chants, as the commentators were also charged up.

Sidhu-Rayudu welcome Dhoni in middle from commentary box

“He is running down the stairs; the intent is clearly visible through the run,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said on his arrival during commentary.

Ambati Rayudu, who is often called out by fans for his biases towards CSK and Dhoni, also went berserk on the mic and said, “MS Dhoni is coming out with a sword, not the bat. The sword will be wielded tonight, and Dhoni's sword will be wielded.”

Sidhu took a dig at Rayudu for his choice of words for Dhoni and said," You're saying like he is not coming to play cricket but to fight a war."

Ambati Rayudu didn't stop there and kept praising his former skipper.

“You can look at his walk. In the last game, he entered calmly, but tonight, even in the warm-up, he removed the black thing he usually tied on his knee. Tonight, we will see a fearless Dhoni,” he added.

Sidhu posted a clip of the commentary on his social media account where he took another dig at Rayudu for his commentary on Dhoni's entry and wrote, “Dhoni Cricket khelne aye hain Guru ? Yudh ladne nahin ? …. #IPL”

Meanwhile, during his 27-run knock, Dhoni slammed one four and three sixes in his 12-ball stay, while he got out on the first ball of the final over which almost sealed the deal for Punjab. With 28 runs required off the last over, CSK managed to get just 9 off it.