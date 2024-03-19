Navjot Singh Sidhu set for grand return to cricket commentary for IPL 2024

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to return to the commentary box with the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Sidhu will be part of the Star Sports broadcasting team as he will be returning to commentating duties after many years. After an illustrious career on the field, Sidhu became a big name in the cricket broadcasting world in the role of a commentator. Navjot Singh Sidhu will return to commentary duties in IPL 2024.

The official TV broadcasters of IPL 2024, Star Sports, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce Sidhu's grand return to commentary. He will be on the mic during the season opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

"A wise man once said, 'Hope is the biggest ‘tope’. And this wise man, the great @sherryontopp himself, has joined our Incredible StarCast! Don't miss his incredible commentary (and gajab one-liners) in #IPLOnStar - STARTS MAR 22, 6:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network!"

Sidhu was known for his witty one-liners and sharp insights during his previous stint as a commentator as fans would want him to replicate his old charm on the return.

The right-handed batter played 15 years for India from 1983 to 1998. In 51 Tests and 136 ODIs, the top-order batter scored 3202 and 4413 runs respectively with 15 centuries and 48 half-centuries to his name.

TV broadcasters Star Sports has already released the star-studded list of players who will be doing the commentating duties for them in the IPL this season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL 2024, commencing from March 22, 2024, to April 7, 2024. Meanwhile, the BCCI is working in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the 18th Lok Sabha election dates.

During the first two-week period, 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five. Defending champions and five-time winners Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener at Chepuak Stadium, Chennai on Friday.