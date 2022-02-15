'You have to think how to get him in': Harbhajan wants 'fearless' India batter to open in WI T20Is, says 'he is ready'

Ahead of the first India-West Indies T20I, legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Ishan Kishan should open the batting in T20Is and that KL Rahul should bat at No.5.

In the recently-concluded India vs West Indies ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, that the hosts swept 3-0, both Rahul and Kishan played a game each. While Rahul batted in the middle order in the 2nd ODI, left-hander Kishan opened in the first.

While speaking on Star Sports' show Game Plan, Harbhajan argued that if Rahul can bat in the middle order in ODIs, then he should be made to do the same in the shortest format.

“In my opinion, you don't have to prepare Ishan Kishan, he is a ready player. You have to play him, you have to think how you can get him in. If you can bat KL Rahul at No. 5 in ODIs, why not in this format?” said Harbhajan.

Explaining his stance further, he stated: "We understand that when he [Rahul] comes down the order in ODIs, he is capable of playing the big shots. So if he bats at No. 5 in T20Is, I feel it will not be a bad thing because you will get a strong middle order and along with that if you want to score 40-60 runs in the first six, you need a fearless player like Ishan Kishan up the order."

Meanwhile, Kishan made the headlines during the recently-concluded IPL 2022 Auction. He was the most expensive buy over the weekend as Mumbai Indians got him back with a paycheck of INR 15.25 crore. With that sum, he became the second-costliest Indian behind Yuvraj Singh.