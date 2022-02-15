'If you can keep quiet for a while, he will be alright': Rohit takes a swipe at reporters questioning Virat Kohli's form

Virat Kohli's dip in getting big scores has been the talk of the town for a while now. The former India captain has not reached the triple digit figures in over two years, and in the recent three-match ODI series against West Indies, Kohli could only manage 26 runs from three outings.

Despite the lackluster show by Kohli, the 33-year-old has received immense backing from the management, which include captain Rohit Sharma and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Addressing the subject in the pre-match post conference ahead of the first T20I against West Indies, Rohit stated that as per his observation Kohli is in good mental space. He instead pointed fingers at the reporters, urging everything will fall in place if this is not highlighted every now and then.

“It starts from you guys (media). If you guys keep quiet for a while, he'll be alright. If you don't do much talking from your side, everything will be taken care of.”

“Kohli is in a great mental space from what I can see, he's been around for more than a decade. Knows how to handle pressure situations. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit, everything will fall in place,” said Rohit.

In ODIs, it has been three years since Kohli scored his last century. He has 44 hundreds in the format overall. But Kohli has scored a lot of half centuries which is an indication that he is not exactly in wretched form.

After the last game in the ODI series, Rohit was more playful when asked if Kohli needs a bit of confidence.

"Virat Kohli ko confidence ki zaroorat hai. Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar (Virat Kohli lacks confidence? What are you saying?)," he had said in jest.

-with PTI inputs

