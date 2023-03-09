'Nervous, stubbornness… ': Gavaskar, Shastri, Hayden, Karthik can't believe as KS Bharat drops 'real sitter' – Watch

India picked up two wickets in quick succession but it wasn't after they had to endure a torrid time in the first hour of the 4th Test between India vs Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. India's bowlers were wayward, leaking runs and allowing Australia to reach 54/0 off the first 14 overs of the innings. Travis Head and Usman Khawaja dictated proceedings as Australia scored at a healthy run-rate taking toll of an indisciplined Indian bowling line-up. They were way off target, and what hurt India further was KS Bharat dropping a straight-forward catch of Head when he was just on 7.

Off the fifth ball of the sixth over, Umesh Yadav pitched one on the fifth stump line. Head poked at it and nicked it; the ball carried straight to Bharat, who made an absolute mess of it. A chance that should have taken 101 times out of 100, Bharat misread it entirely and couldn't lap it up. The gloves were nowhere near the ball and out it popped. Captain Rohit Sharma was clearly not pleased and neither were Bharat's teammates. The missed opportunity took the commentators by surprise, as each one of them expressed their shock at the drop catch on air.

Here is how Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik and Matthew Hayden reacted.

Gavaskar: It's as easy as they come. Of course in Test cricket no catch is easy. But have a look at this. Just fishing for the ball outside off stump. IN and it goes down.

Hayden: He just got his hands in the wrong position. He got done and then he didn't make the adjustment. It's almost like a stubbornness in his thinking knowing that the ball should always be here. But it wasn't.

Shastri: That drop catch. A real sitter put down. A straightforward chance.

Karthik: You get the feeling that he is slightly nervous. Hands were lower than where the ball was. The one thing that you have to say is that the ball is wobbling. Doing more than what he thinks. The hands were slightly lower than where they should have been. Harder as well; tells me he is nervous at this point of time.

Thankfully for Bharat and India, the drop did not cost them dearly as Ravichandran Ashwin struck in the nick of time to snuff out Head for 32. One brought two as Mohammed Shami, who looked off-colour in his first spell, had Marnus Labuschagne playing on as Australia took their total to 75/2 at lunch.

