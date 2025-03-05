Explore
    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 to start at 01:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Mar 5, 2025 12:10 PM IST
    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start at 01:00 PM
    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score, Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27
    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score, Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Netherlands vs Canada Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27. Match will start on 05 Mar 2025 at 01:00 PM
    Venue : Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

    Netherlands squad -
    Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Zach Lion-Cachet, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Vivian Kingma
    Canada squad -
    Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Yuvraj Samra, Ajayveer Singh, Akhil Kumar, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Shreyas Movva, Jatinderpal Matharu, Kaleem Sana, Parveen Kumar, Shahid Ahmadzai    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 5, 2025 12:10 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27

    Netherlands vs Canada Match Details
    Match 55 of ICC CWC League 2, 2023-27 between Netherlands and Canada to be held at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

