Home / Cricket / ‘Never believed in any kind of disparity’: Yuvraj Singh issues apology for Yuzvendra Chahal remark

‘Never believed in any kind of disparity’: Yuvraj Singh issues apology for Yuzvendra Chahal remark

In a tweet, the former left-handed batsman wrote: “This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people.”

Jun 05, 2020
File image of Yuvraj Singh.
File image of Yuvraj Singh.(PTI)
         

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Friday issued an apology for allegedly making a ‘casteist’ remark during his conversation with Rohit Sharma. A video clip of Yuvraj’s conversation with Rohit about India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s obsession with TikTok videos recently went viral and Yuvraj was criticised on social media for his remark.

In a tweet, the former left-handed batsman wrote: “This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people.”

Also read: Jasprit Bumrah names ‘the best yorker bowler in the world’

“I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception,” the 39-year-old further wrote.

“I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same,” he wrote.

“My love for India and all its people is eternal,” Yuvraj finished with a heart emoticon.

Also read: I asked Dhoni during 2008 Australia series: Irfan narrates how he wanted clarification from team management

Yuvraj has played 304 ODIs for India in which he scored 8,701 runs at an average of 36.55 and a strike rate of 87.67. He was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team and was also named the Player of the Tournament. Yuvraj has also played 58 T20Is for India in which he has scored 1,177 runs at an average of 28. He was also part of India’s 2007 T20I World Cup winning-team as well.

