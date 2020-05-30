Never felt it difficult to bowl against Gayle: Harbhajan Singh reveals his strategy against the ‘Universe Boss’

cricket

Updated: May 30, 2020 10:01 IST

Chris Gayle is one of the most ruthless batsman in the world, to this day. There is no doubt that when Gayle is in the mood, he can hit sixes for fun, and spoil a bowler’s day. He has the highest individual score in the Indian Premier League - with an unbeaten 175 in 66 balls he scored against Pune Warriors India in 2013. Be it ODIs, T20Is, or Tests - Gayle’s natural attacking style has troubled the opposition across all formats.

But India veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh reveals that he has never ever found it difficult to bowl to the West Indies batsman. In a recent interview, the 39-year-old revealed his strategy going against the self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’.

Also read: West Indies cricket bosses approve England tour

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo’s The Cricket Monthly, Harbhajan Singh was asked about his strategy against the likes of David Warner, Gayle and Suresh Raina. In his reply, Harbhajan said: “Warner is very good on the back foot - he will cut you. He can switch-hit, he can sweep pretty nicely, he can hit you over cover. He can step out too. Compared to Gayle, Warner is more difficult for me to bowl to.”

“Gayle, if someone bowls quick to him, he will keep hitting sixes. If someone bowls slow to him, he’ll have to come out of the crease, which he is not comfortable with. I have never ever felt it difficult to bowl against Gayle,” the off-spinner revealed.

Also read: He could be the answer to next MS Dhoni: Robin Uthappa’s praise for youngster

“I have bowled a lot at him in powerplays. He did not have the sweep. He did not have the shot over mid-on,” he further said.

Further praising Warner, Harbhajan added: “Warner hits everywhere, so it is very important to vary the pace against him. Your body language, your eye contact has to be right. You cannot show him you are scared.”