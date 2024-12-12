New ICC chairman Jay Shah meets top officials of 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Jay Shah, who took charge as ICC chairman earlier this month, on Thursday met with top officials of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics organising committee to discuss the sport's potential inclusion in the Summer Games. ICC President Jay Shah during a meeting with CEO of Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympic Games Organising Committee Cindy Hook, unseen, in Brisbane, Australia(PTI)

Cricket will make a return to the Olympics after 128 years when it is played in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The sport is not yet confirmed for the 2032 edition in Brisbane.

"Very exciting time ahead for Cricket's involvement in the Olympics movement - a meeting with the @Brisbane_2032 organizing committee in Brisbane, Australia today," Shah posted on X with visuals of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Brisbane 2032 organising committee chief Cindy Hook and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

The former BCCI secretary is expected to watch the action of the third Test between India and Australia, starting at the Gabba from Saturday.

Among Shah's immediate priorities is to find a solution to the hosting of Champions Trophy in February-March. A hybrid model has been agreed by all stakeholders but no announcement has been made yet, fuelling speculations over the future of the event.