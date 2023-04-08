New No.1 in IPL 2023 points table after LSG vs SRH; Bishnoi climbs to 2nd spot: Check Orange and Purple cap list

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in Match 10 of IPL 2023, in Lucknow on Friday. Chasing a target of 122 runs, LSG reached 127/5 in 16 overs, with KL Rahul scoring 35 off 31 balls and Krunal Pandya slamming 34 off 23 deliveries. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid took two wickets for SRH.

Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Initially, SRH posted 121/8 in 20 overs, with a top order collapse. Krunal was also in hot bowling form and took three wickets and Amit Mishra scalped two dismissals.

Also Read | 'Kohli came, threw his bat straightaway. I was sitting right beside, he told me...': Kaif's mind-boggling RCB story

Krunal, who also received the Player of the Match award, said, “This year I'm in a good headspace. Once you have clarity up there, things fall in places. I'm very process-driven, don't think about results. Was just playing white-ball formats. What happened last two-three years was I kept getting wider and wider. Whatever I did in the last 3-4 months is coming out really well. People say I don't turn the ball, so that answers it I guess (Markram wicket). I'm trying to recollect how I played in the first 4-5 years in IPL where I was batting at four for MI.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL 2023 points table after LSG vs SRH match

LSG are in top spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

After the win, LSG climbed to pole position in the IPL 2023 points table, followed by GT in second place. PBKS are third, and KKR are in fourth position.

Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate(IPL)

RR are fifth, followed by CSK in sixth, RCB in seventh, and DC in eighth position. Meanwhile, MI are ninth and SRH are bottom of the ten-team standings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race after LSG vs SRH match

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the Orange Cap race.

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad currently leads the Orange Cap race with 149 runs in two games. LSG's Kyle Mayers is in second position with 139 runs in three games, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (126), Virat Kohli (103) and Sanju Samson (97).

Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race after LSG vs SRH match

Mark Wood leads the Purple Cap race.

Mark Wood leads the Purple Cap race with eight wickets in two games and is followed by LSG teammate Ravi Bishnoi in second with six wickets. KKR's Varun Chakravarthy is third with five wickets, followed by Rashid Khan in fourth (5) and PBKS' Nathan Ellis (5) in fifth position.

Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON