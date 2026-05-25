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New white-ball captain for Sri Lanka ahead of the tour of West Indies; Shanaka and Asalanka removed

Wicketkeeper batsman Kusal Mendis is the new man at the helm. The Test leadership stays with Dhananjaya de Silva.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 09:43 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Sri Lanka have unveiled a new white-ball captain ahead of their full tour of the West Indies starting next month and running up to the first week of July.

One more responsibility comes Kusal Mendis' way!(AFP)

Dasun Shanaka, who is playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and played an important hand in their play-off securing win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, has been removed from T20I captaincy. The Sri Lankan team, playing under him in the T20 World Cup earlier this year at home, failed to reach the semis. Although Shanaka played a blistering innings against Pakistan in their last Super-8 game, it wasn't enough to take them over the line. However, he has retained a place in the T20I squad.

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Test squad:

Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Kusal Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Isitha Wijesundara, Kasun Rajitha

ODI squad:

Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamindu Mendis (vice-capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan

T20I squad:

Kusal Mendis (captain), Kamindu Mendis (vice-capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Lasith Croospulle, Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara

 
sri lanka cricket dhananjaya de silva kusal mendis
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