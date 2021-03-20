New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Bangladesh, recently out of managed isolation, was never comfortable in unfamiliar batting conditions at the University Oval and was bowled out by New Zealand in only 41.5 overs.
New Zealand needed just over 21 overs Saturday to overtake Bangladesh’s total of 131 and win the first of three one-day cricket internationals by eight wickets.
Bangladesh, recently out of managed isolation, was never comfortable in unfamiliar batting conditions at the University Oval and was bowled out by New Zealand in only 41.5 overs. Mahmudullah’s 27 from 54 balls was its highest score.
After Martin Guptill crashed 38 runs from 19 balls with three fours and four sixes at the top of the order, New Zealand was always on target to win plenty of overs to spare.
Henry Nicholls made an unbeaten 49 in his 50th ODI to steer New Zealand to victory in the 22nd over, combining in a 65-run partnership for the second wicket with Devon Conway (27).
New Zealand won the toss and sent in Bangladesh in cool and overcast conditions. When Trent Boult produced a late out-swinger with the first ball of the match which surprised and beat Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, it was clear the tourists were in for a tough day.
“It was nice to get over the line and start the series with a win,” Boult said. “We kept them to a decent total and it was nice to chase it down with only a couple of wickets down.”
Swing was short-lived but Bangladesh struggled to score freely on a pitch which was slow and holding and against a New Zealand attack which produced containing lines and lengths.
Bowling into the batsmen and pitching short of a length, the New Zealand bowlers — especially Boult who took 4-27 — cut down scoring options both square of the wicket and down the ground.
Bangladesh struggled to 33-2 after 10 overs and posted their 50, with three wickets down, in the 16th over.
Thanks to Guptill, New Zealand’s 50 came without a wicket down and in only five overs, and it reached 100 in the 16th over.
Bangladesh had lost all 28 of its previous ODIs against New Zealand in New Zealand, mainly because of the discomfort of its batsmen in conditions which favor the bowlers and the problems its bowlers have had in adapting to those conditions.
The tourists felt they had a chance to break that losing streak on Saturday because New Zealand was without senior batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor and leading bowler Tim Southee. Tom Latham captained New Zealand in his 100th ODI.
Bangladesh in turn was without the fulcrum of its batting lineup. Shakib Al Hasan was left at home on paternity leave, but coming into this series in form after a 3-0 home series victory over the West Indies, the tourists felt confident.
Apart from Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim made 23 from 49 balls and Liton Das made 19 from 36.
Boult struck at both ends of the innings, removing Tamim (13) and Soumya Sarkar (0) within three balls in the fifth over, then taking a catch to dismiss Das. He returned to capture the last two wickets to fall.
Jimmy Neesham dismissed Das and Mushfiqur, then had a hand (literally) in dismissing Mohammad Mithun, by deflecting Mahmudullah’s straight drive onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end after Mithun had left his ground.
Mahedi Hasan, on debut, hit a six for his first runs in ODIs and looked determined to lift the scoring rate but he fell to left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for 14.
“There were a lot of soft dismissals,” Bangladesh captain Tamim said. “No doubt they bowled extremely well but we played some loose shots and we have ourselves to blame."
'Different level of confidence when you smack 6 off opposition's fastest bowler'
- India vs England: "Of course, the new players always have my blessing," reacted Virender Sehwag on Suryakumar Yadav's first-ball six in the 4th T20I.
New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 1st ODI
- Bangladesh, recently out of managed isolation, was never comfortable in unfamiliar batting conditions at the University Oval and was bowled out by New Zealand in only 41.5 overs.
'What you are telling the world is that on-field umpire is still the boss'
- Suryakumar was controversially adjudged out when Dawid Malan took a contentious catch in the deep. Several replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan took the catch.
'His strike-rate is always high': Laxman lavishes praise on India's match-winner
- "He can play the sweep as well, so he is an all-round player and because of that, his strike rate is always high, and he is a match-winner," Laxman said.
Flexibility to flexing muscles
- Yadav’s belligerence almost made you forget that he was playing in a position (No.3) that belongs to captain Virat Kohli – who, with 3079 runs, has the world’s best tally in T20Is. That’s a huge name to match up to, but Yadav is his own kind of storm.
India Predicted Playing XI for 5th T20I: Will KL retain spot in series decider?
- With the T20I World Cup coming up, India will be eager to get a psychological advantage over the Eoin Morgan-led side by winning the series.
'Misbah-ul-Haq is poor man's MS Dhoni': Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja
- Ramiz said Misbah also possesses the calm demeanour of former India captain MS Dhoni but he has to change and adapt according to the modern demands of the game.
We will be feared by a lot of teams in T20 World Cup: Collingwood
India women seek winning return to T20 cricket
IND vs ENG 5th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV & Online
Asghar Afghan equals MS Dhoni's huge T20I record
Skipper Harmanpreet ruled out of T20 opener against SA, informs Mandhana
'We were like that': Ramiz Raja narrates memories of Ravi Shastri as a player
- Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja remembered how the Pakistan team perceived Shastri when he was a player. Raja said that Shastri looked like a misfit in the Indian cricket team as ‘he had aggression’.
'In my World Cup squad for sure': Yuvraj's big praise for India youngster
- Suryakumar Yadav slammed a fluent 57 off 31 balls after walking in to bat at No.3 in 4th T20I against England. After watching his attacking batting, Yuvraj Singh said he will surely be in his World Cup squad.
History shows Virat Kohli's men start favourites to win series against England
- India vs England: India have won 8 out of the 9 times they played a deciding T20I in a series of 3 or more matches since the 2016 WT20.