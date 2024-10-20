New Zealand captain Sophie Devine in tears, players can't hide emotions as White Ferns win maiden Women's T20 WC title

New Zealand etched their name into cricket history by winning the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time, defeating South Africa by 32 runs in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The victory was spearheaded by a stellar all-round performance from Amelia Kerr, delivering in the tournament’s biggest match. New Zealand players were emotional in their celebrations following the side's win vs South Africa in Women's T20 World Cup final(X)

Batting first, New Zealand posted a competitive total of 158-5 in their 20 overs, with Kerr leading the charge. Her crucial 43 off 38 balls anchored the innings after South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and elected to field. Kerr found able support from Brooke Halliday, who struck 38 runs from just 28 balls, and veteran Suzie Bates, whose composed knock of 32 in 31 deliveries set the foundation.

South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the bowlers for her side, finishing with figures of 2-31 from her four overs.

In response, South Africa got off to a promising start, reaching 51-1 in the seventh over, but their innings quickly unraveled as Kerr returned with the ball to stifle the chase. Despite a solid 27-ball 33 from Wolvaardt, South Africa lost crucial wickets at regular intervals, unable to build on their strong beginning. At the halfway mark, they found themselves at 64-3, falling behind the required rate as the pressure mounted.

Kerr's spell of 3-24 was the turning point, as she dismissed Wolvaardt and other key batters to ensure New Zealand remained on top throughout the chase. South Africa finished at 126-9 in their allotted 20 overs, never truly threatening New Zealand’s target after their early momentum faded.

The New Zealand players burst into emotional celebrations following the victory.

Watch:

The win marked New Zealand's redemption after years of near-misses in ICC tournaments. They last reached the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2010, but had fallen short on that occasion. This time, they ensured a different outcome, capping off a memorable campaign with their maiden title. For South Africa, it was another heartbreaking finish, following their runner-up performance in the 2023 edition.