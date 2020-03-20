e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / New Zealand cricketers self-isolate for 14-days on return from Australia tour

New Zealand cricketers self-isolate for 14-days on return from Australia tour

New Zealand were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s but the Chappell-Hadlee series was called off after just one ODI, which was held without spectators.

cricket Updated: Mar 20, 2020 13:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Wellington
New Zealand cricketers
New Zealand cricketers(Twitter)
         

New Zealand cricketers and support staff members have gone into a 14-day self-isolation period after returning from their aborted Australia tour, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. New Zealand Cricket confirmed that all 15 players and support staff members who returned from Sydney last weekend have gone into lockdown at home as per the government’s directive.

“They [Black Caps players and touring staff] have all gone into self-isolation,” New Zealand Cricket’s public affairs manager Richard Boock told stuff.co.nz “We’ve passed on all the details about what self-isolation means and as far as we know they’re all following it strictly,” he added.

New Zealand were scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20s but the Chappell-Hadlee series was called off after just one ODI, which was held without spectators.

The Kane Williamson-led side had lost the match by 71 runs. Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was kept under isolation after he reported a sore throat. However, he tested negative for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had advised all returning travellers to self-isolate for two weeks amid the Covid-19 outbreak, even if they arrived in the country before the March 14 cut-off.

Taking a leaf out of BCCI’s book, the NZC also asked its Auckland headquarters employees to work from on a trial basis on Friday.

NZC’s Auckland headquarters will also have a trial self-isolation day on Friday where staff will work from home.

BCCI shut down its headquarter in Mumbai from Tuesday with its employees being advised to work from home.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM hours before trust vote deadline
Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM hours before trust vote deadline
Covid-19 Live: Delhi shuts malls, exempts grocery, pharmacy shops in them
Covid-19 Live: Delhi shuts malls, exempts grocery, pharmacy shops in them
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases
How equipped Delhi is to handle coronavirus positive cases
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
Range Rover Evoque 2020 test drive review: Baby Velar with big dreams
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news