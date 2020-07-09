e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / New Zealand hosting IPL is speculation, says NZC spokesperson

New Zealand hosting IPL is speculation, says NZC spokesperson

NZC spokesperson Richard Boock said the cricket board has not expressed its interest to host the IPL, which was to be held in March this year but was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Jul 09, 2020 11:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Wellington
IPL 2017 trophy.
IPL 2017 trophy.(Sportzpics)
         

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has refuted reports that it has offered to host the now-postponed Indian Premier League this year, terming the reports as “speculation”.

NZC spokesperson Richard Boock said the cricket board has not expressed its interest to host the IPL, which was to be held in March this year but was postponed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so,” NZC spokesperson Boock was quoted as saying by Radio New Zealand.

Boock’s statement came in after a BCCI official stated that New Zealand have also joined along with UAE and Sri Lanka the race to host this year’s IPL if it is shifted out of India because of the pandemic.

The BCCI is eyeing the September-November window to host the event in place of the World T20 in Australia, which is certain to be postponed because of the growing cases of the deadly virus.

If the IPL is taken out of the country, it will be the second such instance.

Its 2009 edition was hosted by South Africa because of the general elections in India.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Canada’s Trudeau has exposed China’s attempt at hostage diplomacy
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in killing of 8 UP cops, arrested
In Nepal’s political crisis, Chinese envoy holds all the cards
In Nepal’s political crisis, Chinese envoy holds all the cards
‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid crisis is inspiring’: PM
‘Kashi’s display of hope, enthusiasm amid Covid crisis is inspiring’: PM
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
At top panel meet on China border, India reviews troop pullback and possible red flags
UP gangster identified by security guard, shouted ‘I am Vikas Dubey’ after arrest
UP gangster identified by security guard, shouted ‘I am Vikas Dubey’ after arrest
India adds nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India adds nearly 25,000 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
India sees highest Covid cases in single day, dead bodies swapped at AIIMS
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In