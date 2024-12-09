Menu Explore
New Zealand opener Devon Conway out of third England Test

Reuters |
Dec 09, 2024 11:49 AM IST

Devon Conway, who scored just 21 runs over four innings, will be replaced in the squad by uncapped all-rounder Mark Chapman.

Out-of-form New Zealand opener Devon Conway will miss the third test against England in Hamilton to remain at home for the birth of his first child this week, the team said on Monday. Conway, who scored just 21 runs over four innings as the Black Caps suffered heavy losses in the first two tests, will be replaced in the squad by uncapped all-rounder Mark Chapman.

The absence of Conway might give the ultra-loyal Stead the opportunity to bring Will Young into the batting line-up(AFP)
The absence of Conway might give the ultra-loyal Stead the opportunity to bring Will Young into the batting line-up(AFP)

"Family comes first in this environment and we're all really excited for Dev and his wife Kim to welcome their first child," said coach Gary Stead. "Mark was with the test squad in India recently and returned to the Plunket Shield by scoring an impressive 276 - so it's a good time for him to be joining us."

The absence of Conway might also give the ultra-loyal Stead the opportunity to bring Will Young into the batting line-up for the final test of the series, which starts at Seddon Park on Saturday.

Young scored 244 runs and was named Player of the Series when New Zealand stunned the cricketing world by sweeping India 3-0 in late October and early November but was dropped for Kane Williamson for the England series.

Conway's wife Kim went public on social media after suffering a miscarriage at the start of the year, saying she did not want to feel ashamed or embarrassed about it. "We will have our miracle one day and we will love them with everything," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Follow Us On