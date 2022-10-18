New Zealand batter walks out to John Cena's entrance music; WWE icon drops epic reaction after video goes viral

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips came up with an ultimate tribute for John Cena during the recently concluded triangular series between the Black Caps, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Phillips has become a mainstay in the New Zealand batting lineup. When the star batter walked out to bat for the hosts against Pakistan, his entrance music was nothing but a delight for all John Cena fans. Cena's World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) entrance theme was booming at the stadium when Phillips walked out to bat for the Black Caps during New Zealand's home game against Babar Azam-led side.

Over the years, WWE icon Cena has been sharing cryptic posts on his official Instagram account. After Phillips' entrance became an instant hit on the internet, Cena gave a shoutout to the New Zealander on Instagram. The Leader of the Cenation shared a special post for Phillips on the photo and video sharing platform. Cena's latest Instagram activity has become the talk of the town on the internet.

John cena's entrance theme music playing at Glen Philips walks out to bat. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/c3JmZ9zT95 — Balamurugan (@balayanka) October 14, 2022

Phillips, who is a part of New Zealand's World Cup squad, scored 29 off 22 balls in the final of the tri-series between the Kiwis and Pakistan at Christchurch. Riding on Kane Williamson's 59 off 38 balls, New Zealand managed to post 163-7 in 20 overs. However, Williamson's heroics went in vain as Pakistan defeated the hosts to register a famous series win over New Zealand.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan smashed 34 off 29 balls while Mohammad Nawaz played an unbeaten knock of 38 off 22 balls in the summit clash. After losing the final of the tri-series to Pakistan, Williamson-led New Zealand squared off against South Africa in their practice match before the T20 World Cup.

Phillips smashed 20 off 18 balls in the warm-up match where New Zealand folded for a paltry total of 98 on Monday. South Africa thrashed New Zealand by 9 wickets to register an impressive win over the Black Caps. New Zealand will meet Team India in their final warm-up match on Wednesday.

