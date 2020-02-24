New Zealand thump India by 10 wickets in 1st Test in Wellington

cricket

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 05:41 IST

New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets in the first Test in Wellington to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. The seamers trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and debutant Kyle Jamieson starred for the hosts as they bowled out India below 200 in both the innings. On Day 4, Southee dismissed Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah to complete his five-wicket haul and bowl out India for 191, with a lead of 8 runs.

Chasing the meagre total of 9, Tom Blundell and Tom Latham stepped out in the middle and completed the chase without losing a wicket in just the second over of their 2nd innings. This is New Zealand’s 100th Test win. They become only the 7th country to reach the mark, after India, Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa and Pakistan.

Also read: South Africa’s bowlers hold nerve to level Australia T20I series

With the win, the Kiwis also take 60 points in the ICC Championship Table. This is the first Test in which India have lost points in the ICC Championship cycle so far.

Resuming on overnight 144 for four in their second innings, India lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari for the addition of only four runs to put the Kiwis on the top.

The fall of Ravichandran Ashwin, trapped by Tim Southee, left the visitors reeling at 162 for seven, still trailing by 21 runs on a Basin Reverse pitch where the Indian batsmen were severely tested by Trent Boult and company.

Returning from an injury he sustained during last year’s Boxing Day Test against Australia, Boult finished with figures of 4/39, while his pace partner Southee picked up five wickets for 61 runs.

(With agency inputs)