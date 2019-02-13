 New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI in Napier, Highlights: As It Happened
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI in Napier, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the highlights of the first ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Napier through our commentary page.

Feb 13, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI in Napier: Live cricket score and updates (AFP)

As It Happened: A Martin Guptill century powered New Zealand to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first one-day international in Napier on Wednesday. Bangladesh set New Zealand a modest target of 233 after suffering an early collapse and the Black Caps reached it in 44.3 overs, finishing at 233 for two. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

