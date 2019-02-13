New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI in Napier, Highlights: As It Happened
Catch all the highlights of the first ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Napier through our commentary page.cricket Updated: Feb 13, 2019 14:38 IST
As It Happened: A Martin Guptill century powered New Zealand to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first one-day international in Napier on Wednesday. Bangladesh set New Zealand a modest target of 233 after suffering an early collapse and the Black Caps reached it in 44.3 overs, finishing at 233 for two. ((Full scorecard and commentary))
First Published: Feb 13, 2019 08:22 IST