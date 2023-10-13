New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Williamson's return boosts NZ against dented BAN

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand are set to chase their third-consecutive victory in the World Cup this year as they prepare to face Bangladesh in a pivotal encounter in Chennai. The return of Kane Williamson, their star captain, who has recovered from an injury, comes as a significant boost for the Kiwi side. Impressively, New Zealand has showcased their strength even in the absence of Williamson, securing comfortable wins over defending champions England and a strong 99-run victory against the Netherlands. New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ vs BAN Live Updates(PTI)

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, after enjoying a positive start with a convincing win against Afghanistan, had their momentum halted by England in the previous match. England delivered a brilliant batting performance, amassing 364/9 before comprehensively dismissing Bangladesh for a mere 227, which shook the Tigers' confidence.

However, as the game unfolds in Chennai, renowned for its typically sluggish playing surface, Bangladesh may find inspiration in India's remarkable victory over Australia at the same venue just a week ago. India leveraged the proficiency of their spinners to perfection, securing a dominant six-wicket triumph against Australia – a strategy that Bangladesh might aim to replicate in their match against the Kiwis.