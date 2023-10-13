News / Cricket / New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Williamson's return boosts NZ against dented BAN
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Williamson's return boosts NZ against dented BAN

Oct 13, 2023 10:40 AM IST
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Get live updates as Kane Williamson's NZ face Bangladesh in Chennai.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand are set to chase their third-consecutive victory in the World Cup this year as they prepare to face Bangladesh in a pivotal encounter in Chennai. The return of Kane Williamson, their star captain, who has recovered from an injury, comes as a significant boost for the Kiwi side. Impressively, New Zealand has showcased their strength even in the absence of Williamson, securing comfortable wins over defending champions England and a strong 99-run victory against the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, after enjoying a positive start with a convincing win against Afghanistan, had their momentum halted by England in the previous match. England delivered a brilliant batting performance, amassing 364/9 before comprehensively dismissing Bangladesh for a mere 227, which shook the Tigers' confidence.

However, as the game unfolds in Chennai, renowned for its typically sluggish playing surface, Bangladesh may find inspiration in India's remarkable victory over Australia at the same venue just a week ago. India leveraged the proficiency of their spinners to perfection, securing a dominant six-wicket triumph against Australia – a strategy that Bangladesh might aim to replicate in their match against the Kiwis.

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ high on confidence

    New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: New Zealand are riding high on confidence after two impressive victories in the World Cup. They started the tournament with an comprehensive 8-wicket win over defending champions England, a performance that sent shockwaves across the cricketing world. The Kiwis continued their stellar form with another dominant performance against the Netherlands, securing a 99-run victory. As they gear up to face Bangladesh, the return of Kane Williamson further bolsters their batting order.

  • Oct 13, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!

    New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of NZ vs BAN 2023 World Cup match! The Kiwis will aim to make it 3 wins in as many matches when they take on Shakib Al Hasan's men in Chennai.

