New Zealand vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Match 11: NZ vs BAN head-to-head record and form guide

New Zealand face Bangladesh in ODI 11 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Chennai on Friday. New Zealand are currently unbeaten, having defeated England in the tournament opener and then clinching victory against Netherlands to make it back-to-back. Last edition's runners-up, New Zealand began their campaign with a nine-wicket victory against England in Ahmedabad. Chasing a target of 283 runs, they cruised to 283/1 in 36.2 overs, courtesy of unbeaten tons from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Conway slammed 152* runs off 121 balls and Ravindra smacked 123* off 96 deliveries. Meanwhile, Sam Curran took a wicket for England. Initially, a three-wicket haul by Matt Henry helped New Zealand restrict the defending champions to 282/9 in 50 overs. Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner took two wickets each. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (L) celebrates a wicket.(AFP)

Then, New Zealand made it two out of two against Netherlands, winning by 99 runs. Chasing a target of 323 runs, Netherlands were bowled out for 223 runs in 46.3 overs. Mitchell Santner was in fiery form, bagging a five-wicket haul for New Zealand. Meanwhile, Matt Henry completed his three-wicket haul to wrap up the win. For the Dutch, Colin Ackermann registered 69 runs off 73 balls. Initially, New Zealand posted 322/7 in 50 overs, courtesy of a knock of 70 runs off 80 balls by Will Young. Meanwhile, Tom Latham (53) and Ravindra (51) also bagged half-centuries. For Netherlands' bowling department, Roelof van der Merve, Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt bagged two wickets each respectively.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have been erratic and began their campaign with a six-wicket win vs Afghanistan. Chasing a target of 157 runs, Bangladesh reached 158/4 in 34.4 overs and Najmul Hossain Shanto (59*) got a crucial half-century and so did Mehidy Hasan (57). Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai took a wicket each for Afghanistan. Earlier, Afghanistan were bowled out for 156 in 37.2 overs, courtesy of a three-wicket haul by Mehidy. Shakib Al Hasan and Shoriful Islam took wickets each for Bangladesh.

But then Bangladesh crashed to a heavy defeat in their next fixture, losing by 137 runs against England. Chasing 365, they were bowled out for 227 in 48.2 overs, despite half-centuries from Liton Das (76) and Mushfiqur Rahim (51). For England, Reece Topley took a four-wicket haul. England posted 364/9 in 50 overs, as Dawid Malan (140) got a ton, Joe Root (82) and Jonny Bairstow (52) got key half-centuries. For Bangladesh's bowling department, Mehidy took four wickets, Shoriful scalped three dismissals.

Going into ODI 11, New Zealand are currently second in the 10-team standings with four points from two games. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are sixth with two from two matches. A win will be crucial for both sides and fans are expecting a thrilling encounter.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in ODIs

Both sides have faced each other 41 times, and the Kiwis have come out on top on 30 occasions. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have claimed 10 wins and one match ended with no result.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head in ODI World Cups

In ODI World Cup history, New Zealand have faced Bangladesh in five matches and have clinched victory in all of those matches.

Did you know?

New Zealand broke Bangladesh's long standing home winning streak in ODIs last month, when they clinched a 2-0 series win in Dhaka

