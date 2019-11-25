e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live score: Follow live score and updates

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live score: Follow live score and updates of New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 5.

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2019 04:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live score
New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live score(AP)
         

 

 

Day 4:After dominating proceedings on Day 3, New Zealand continued the run-fest in the first Test as BJ Watling became the first Kiwi wicketkeeper to hit a double ton. New Zealand declared their innings at 615 for nine in Mount Maunganui. Then Mitchell Santner ensured that the day belonged to the Kiwis as he picked up three wickets before the end of play. England were 55 for three at stumps and are still 207 runs behind New Zealand.

New Zealand Playing XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad

tags
top news
Ahead of floor test, BJP brings in senior leaders
Ahead of floor test, BJP brings in senior leaders
Congress likely to raise Maharashtra government crisis in Parliament today
Congress likely to raise Maharashtra government crisis in Parliament today
India’s ultra-rich create havens abroad to siphon funds, says ED
India’s ultra-rich create havens abroad to siphon funds, says ED
UP college student abducted, raped in moving car, act filmed
UP college student abducted, raped in moving car, act filmed
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news