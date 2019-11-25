New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live score: Follow live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 04:23 IST

Day 4:After dominating proceedings on Day 3, New Zealand continued the run-fest in the first Test as BJ Watling became the first Kiwi wicketkeeper to hit a double ton. New Zealand declared their innings at 615 for nine in Mount Maunganui. Then Mitchell Santner ensured that the day belonged to the Kiwis as he picked up three wickets before the end of play. England were 55 for three at stumps and are still 207 runs behind New Zealand.

New Zealand Playing XI: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad