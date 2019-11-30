New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test Day 2 in Hamilton: Live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 09:15 IST

Day 2: New Zealand have reached the score of 315 for six at Tea with England picking up the crucial wicket of BJ Watling (55). Daryl Mitchell and Watling had been involved in a 124-run partnership earlier in the day.

New Zealand dominated the proceedings on first day of the second Test against England in Hamilton. After Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl first, Tom Latham hit an unbeaten hundred to wrest the advantage into New Zealand’s favour. Latham (101*) and Ross Taylor were involved in a century stand as New Zealand scored 173/3 before rain halted play on Day 1.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope (wk), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad