New Zealand vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: Who will win? What does NZ vs PAK head-to-head record and form guide say?

New Zealand vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023: At the mid-stage of 2023 Worlld Cup, the top four seem to be set to New Zealand ruling the charts alongside hosts Indian while Pakistan were falling out of reckoning for a place in the semis. A fortnight later, as the league stage entered its final phase, Pakistan have suddenly sprung back into contention with a win against Bangladesh, snapping their four-matching streak with other factors going their way as well while New Zealand have started to wobble, losing their last three games to stand on the edge of dropping out of the top four. The Chinnaswamy match hence holds utmost importance for the two sides in deciding their semifinal fate amid unlikely pressure from Afghanistan, who secured their fourth win on Friday, against Netherlands.

Harris Rauf with Babar Azam of Pakistan Cricket Team celebrates his 2nd wicket against Bangladesh during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Eden Garden(Hindustan Times)

Toss will play a vital role on Saturday as the Bengaluru weather forecast shows chances of rainfall in the second half of the match.

Here are the key stats from the match:

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Head-to-Head in ODIs

The two teams have faced each other 115 times in ODI cricket with Pakistan winning 60 of those matches to lead the head-to-head rivalry while New Zealand won 51 of the remaining games while three ended with no result.

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Head-to-Head in ODI World Cup

The showpiece tournament has witnessed nine clashes between the two sides with Pakistan, once again, lead the rivalry with seven wins and two losses.

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Last five meetings

New Zealand have lost four of their last five matches against Pakistan in their bilateral series earlier this year away from home. The Blackcaps had only won the final tie of that series.

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Form guide (Last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

New Zealand: LLLWW

Pakistan: WLLLL

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Do you know?

New Zealand's last win against Pakistan came during the 2011 World Cup by an emphatic margin of 110 runs in Pallekele.

