close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'We shouldn't take this period of Kohli's career for granted': Hayden's 'masterclass' Tendulkar comparison

'We shouldn't take this period of Kohli's career for granted': Hayden's 'masterclass' Tendulkar comparison

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 03, 2023 05:17 PM IST

As Kohli continues to chase history, Matthew Hayden made a “masterclass” remark comparing this moment in the former's career with that of Sachin.

Virat Kohli is having is best ever World Cup campaign, albeit being two runs shy of statistically gaining that feat achieved in 2019 (443 runs). He already has a hundred to his name, an unbeaten 103 against Bangladesh in Pune, while also notching up four fifties, in three of which he missed out on a ton by less than 15 runs, as India continue their unbeaten run at home in the 2023 edition. But the highlight of Kohli's sensational run has been the former India captain standing just a century short of levelling Sachin Tendulkar's greatest ever feat of 49 tons in ODI cricket. As Kohli continues to chase history, Australia legend Matthew Hayden made a “masterclass” remark comparing this moment in the former's career with that of Sachin.

India's batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai(PTI)
India's batter Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai(PTI)

On Thursday evening, the stage looked set for Kohli to have his name beside his idol at the top of the ODI chart. He revived India after their lost their skipper Rohit Sharma in the second ball of the match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede, stitching a 189-run stand alongside Shubman Gill, but was undone by a slower delivery from Dilshan Madushanka when he was on 88.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: 'Rohit told me about this...': Sachin Tendulkar gives 'legendary' twist to India's fielding medal after win vs Sri Lanka

Despite the missed opportunity, Hayden, in conversation with ESPNCricinfo, was full of praise for Kohli, reckoning that the star India batter is an epitome for budding cricketers across the globe, let alone India. He also further explained how Kohli stands out from the lot of modern cricketers with his simple plan of relying on strokeplay than on power.

“He epitomises for young kids watching the game and those playing on the streets in India. What is great about him in the way he holds his shape, trusts his abilities and doesn't overhit the ball. Modern players always seem to favour power over their ability just to be able to strike the ball. And Wankhede is a relatively tricky wicket to bat on, but once you get in, you can never get out, but it kind of requires a special skill to think through the innings as well. Kohli understood his role that he just needs to get through the powerplay and continue with just good strokeplay,” he said.

The former World Cup-winning player then urged world cricket to savour this moment in Kohli's career as he drew an emotional comparison with Tendulkar.

“It is a masterclass watching Kohli and such a treat...we shouldn't take this period of Kohli's career for granted because in a blink of an eye, like we discuss about Tendulkar, he will be gone. So it is a great moment to keep savouring Virat Kohli aat his absolute peak,” he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out